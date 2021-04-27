FL-based Anexa Staffing Solutions has Acquired Atlanta, GA-based Elevate ERP Solutions
Second strategic acquisition in one week for staffing industry investment company, Anexa Staffing Solutions
Elevate will continue to grow in the ERP space within the Anexa portfolio, and I’m confident of the company’s acceleration with the support of the operations team of Verco Group.”JUPITER, FL, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyoti Patel, CEO of Anexa Staffing Solutions, LLC announced an acquisition of Atlanta, GA-based Elevate ERP Solutions, LLC on April 27, 2021. The acquisition comes less than a week after Jason Myers, Chairman of Anexa, announced the acquisition of VERCO Group, Inc., and it positions VERCO Group to provide recruiting and operational support for Elevate ERP Solutions.
— Jyoti Patel, CEO Anexa Staffing Solutions
“Anexa Staffing Solutions is pleased to add Elevate to our growing portfolio of Staffing & Recruiting companies. Elevate will continue to grow in the ERP space within the portfolio, and I’m confident of the company’s acceleration with the support of the operations team of Verco Group,” said Patel. “Elevate offers very impressive, specialized expertise in Epicor, ETERM/Solar Eclipse, Prophet 21, SAP, WorkDay, IFS, Sage, and Microsoft Dynamics, which brings a new perspective to how Anexa can support a larger portfolio of staffing and recruiting companies.”
The combination of services and expertise offered by both VERCO Group and Elevate positions Anexa for success with diversified revenue streams and opportunities to support future acquisitions with strong technology and leadership.
“I'm extremely excited about Elevate's new journey through this acquisition by Anexa Staffing Solutions,” said Kelley Musson, President of Elevate ERP Solutions. “Having both new and established vertical markets, the synergy between all the companies in the portfolio is sure to drive the company to the next level!"
Anexa is planning at least one more acquisition in Q2 2021, with more in queue for later this year.
About Anexa Staffing Solutions, LLC
Anexa Staffing Solutions, LLC is a minority and woman-owned, Florida-based, umbrella investment company with a growing portfolio of staffing and recruiting brands to serve the needs of a broad range of clients and candidates. Learn more at https://www.anexastaffing.com.
About Elevate ERP Solutions, LLC
Elevate ERP Solutions, LLC is a boutique recruitment firm specializing in placing permanent professional positions supporting various ERP systems for clients across North America. They provide a personalized recruitment experience, simplifying the recruitment process in order to make the best placements while allowing clients to focus on their business. Learn more at https://elevateerprecruitment.com/.
About VERCO Group, Inc.
VERCO Group is a minority and woman-owned business offering companies throughout the US end-to-end recruitment of the most qualified, talented, and reliable candidates to fill contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire positions. They are headquartered in North Carolina, with offices in California, South Carolina and India. Learn more about VERCO Group at https://www.vercogroup.com/.
Jyoti Patel
Anexa Staffing Solutions
+1 267-218-1484
jpatel@vercogroup.com