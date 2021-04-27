Brandmotion’s SummitView™ Lineup Takes Offroading Adventures Farther
Aftermarket solutions open up visibility on the trail and record offroad adventures
Offroading is all about taking adventures with friends and family. You can enjoy that adventure a lot more when you don’t have to constantly stop for a spotter .”SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For offroading enthusiasts and Jeep lovers, Brandmotion has unveiled the SummitView™ lineup of cameras and accessories. SummitView aftermarket solutions are engineered to let UTV and Jeep owners take their offroading adventures farther than ever.
SummitView solutions give drivers unparalleled visibility and confidence, making it possible to confidently tackle the trail without stopping for a spotter’s help. “There’s a lot of times I can’t see anything in front of me if I’m climbing, it’s just the sky. And these cameras make a whole new world wake up,” said Brandmotion customer David Ipharr. “I feel so much safer with these cameras, knowing I can see the ground now! That is so important to me. It means everything.”
The SummitView lineup includes vehicle-specific offroad products (including Jeep products), universal offroad and UTV products, and the popular vehicle-specific FullVUE® camera mirror with trail cam DVR.
Now, offroaders can integrate rear, front and side cameras onto their UTVs to see what they haven’t been able to see before. Rear cameras make it possible to see behind the vehicle even with a helmet and harness. Front cameras make it easy to see what’s in front when climbing steep grades. Side cameras capture what’s next to the vehicle. All systems include custom roll cage mounts for the display monitors, and the 7” DVR monitor lets you view and record up to 4 cameras simultaneously. Capture the moments you want to save on the trail. Share them with friends, and replay them again and again.
“Offroading is all about taking adventures with friends and family,” said Brandmotion President Lucas Frank. “You can enjoy that adventure a lot more fully when you don’t have to constantly stop for a spotter or worry about the next bend on the trail. The SummitView products open up a whole new way for experiencing the trails.”
Brandmotion’s SummitView UTV Camera System was named runner-up for Best New Powersports Product at SEMA’s inaugural SEMA360 online trade event in 2020. It was selected from more than 2,200 products in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase — a lineup that represented the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products becoming available in 2021.
