Virginia Family Law Firm, Whitbeck Bennett Publishes New Book on Virginia Family Law
Whitbeck Wants to Support Families During Difficult Times.
A lot of the stress and anxiety associated with a family dispute can be relieved by just knowing what to expect.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Whitbeck, a family law thought-leader and founder of WhitbeckBennett, a family law firm, announces the launch of his new book, The Virginia Book on Family Law.
— John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
Life can be challenging, often leaving families wondering where to turn and where to go. The mission of WhitbeckBennett is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fear-less advocacy. This book honors that mission by making legal advice accessible to everyone as an extension of their law firm.
The new book provides a timely and much-needed resource for families seeking to understand the complex laws governing family law topics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The book, The Virginia Book on Family Law, offers an easy-to-understand overview of the legal process of getting married or going through a divorce, dealing with child custody issues, working through a loved one's mental health challenges, or navigating your child's special needs in the classroom.
Whitbeck writes, "This book is about educating people on the basics of Virginia family law. A lot of the stress and anxiety associated with a family dispute can be relieved by just knowing what to expect." Whitbeck goes on to say, "The Virginia Book on Family Law is a great way to educate yourself, so you're as prepared as possible to face the challenges posed by your particular situation."
The Virginia Book on Family Law answers such vital questions as:
• What are the legal requirements for getting married in Virginia?
• What are the different kinds of divorce and what is best for me?
• What mistake should I avoid in my divorce?
• How is child support calculated in Virginia?
• Understanding Mental Illness in Virginia Family Law Cases
• Special Education in the Classroom
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit www.wblaws.com.
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
