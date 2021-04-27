Virginia Family Law Firm, Whitbeck Bennett Publishes New Book on Virginia Family Law

To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit www.wblaws.com.

Whitbeck Wants to Support Families During Difficult Times.

A lot of the stress and anxiety associated with a family dispute can be relieved by just knowing what to expect.”
— John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Whitbeck, a family law thought-leader and founder of WhitbeckBennett, a family law firm, announces the launch of his new book, The Virginia Book on Family Law.

Life can be challenging, often leaving families wondering where to turn and where to go. The mission of WhitbeckBennett is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fear-less advocacy. This book honors that mission by making legal advice accessible to everyone as an extension of their law firm.

The new book provides a timely and much-needed resource for families seeking to understand the complex laws governing family law topics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The book, The Virginia Book on Family Law, offers an easy-to-understand overview of the legal process of getting married or going through a divorce, dealing with child custody issues, working through a loved one's mental health challenges, or navigating your child's special needs in the classroom.

Whitbeck writes, "This book is about educating people on the basics of Virginia family law. A lot of the stress and anxiety associated with a family dispute can be relieved by just knowing what to expect." Whitbeck goes on to say, "The Virginia Book on Family Law is a great way to educate yourself, so you're as prepared as possible to face the challenges posed by your particular situation."

The Virginia Book on Family Law answers such vital questions as:

• What are the legal requirements for getting married in Virginia?
• What are the different kinds of divorce and what is best for me?
• What mistake should I avoid in my divorce?
• How is child support calculated in Virginia?
• Understanding Mental Illness in Virginia Family Law Cases
• Special Education in the Classroom

To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit www.wblaws.com.

***

WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.

Facebook – Whitbeck Bennett
Twitter - @WhitbeckBennett
LinkedIn – Whitbeck Bennett
Instagram - @WhitbeckBennett
Facebook – Whitbeck Bennett
YouTube – Whitbeck Bennett

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter

You just read:

Virginia Family Law Firm, Whitbeck Bennett Publishes New Book on Virginia Family Law

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Education, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282 rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Company/Organization
Bow Tie Strategies
P.O. Box 2965
Leesburg, Virginia, 20177
United States
+1 7036461282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and event management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
Virginia Family Law Firm, Whitbeck Bennett Publishes New Book on Virginia Family Law
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranks 6th on National Trademark Registration Toteboard
SCOTT MILLER AND SHARON VIRTS LAUNCH WINE BRAND DEDICATED TO GREATER GOOD
View All Stories From This Author