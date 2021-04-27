Alden Kindred of America Launches a $2.3 Million Capital Campaign to Bring the Pilgrims’ Story to the World

Alden House in Spring Young students learn what it was like to write a letter with a quill pen

Funding will renovate the property’s barn into “The Center for Living History at the Alden Historic Sites”

Now more than ever, we need to reaffirm the story of our heritage to ensure that future generations remember our history with appreciation for the brave hearts that created a promising life here.” — Pauline Kezer

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alden Kindred of America , preservers and keepers of the National Historic Landmark, The Alden House Historic Site, today announced a $2.3 million capital campaign to redevelop the property’s barn into a new visitor education center that will combine Smart Building technology with virtual programming. The goal is to bring the rich history of John Alden, his wife Priscilla and their fellow Pilgrims’ journeys in an interactive format to worldwide audiences. In addition to the barn redevelopment, funds will be used to establish an Alden Historic Sites Preservation Fund for future site improvements, create an endowment fund for financial stability and retire the mortgage on an abutting property added to the site in 2015.The campaign also features a unique twist – John and Priscilla Alden returning to their family home, marveling at all the changes that have occurred and asking for support to keep their story alive for generations to come.“Like the Mayflower’s 400th anniversary in 2020, we were ‘blown off course’ by COVID-19, and just like the Plimouth Colony, we were besieged by illness and health concerns,” said Pauline Ryder Kezer, President of Alden Kindred of America. “So now, like John and Priscilla, we pick ourselves up and begin anew. Now more than ever, we need to reaffirm the story of our heritage to ensure that future generations remember our history with appreciation for the brave hearts that created a promising life here.”The current barn has served the organization well over the past two decades. But it has greatly outgrown its administrative and event space. The expansion of Alden Kindred’s programming over the past few years combined with the growing interest from Duxbury residents, regional, national and international visitors, further underscore the need to create a larger footprint.The proposed 2,400 square foot addition to the existing barn will add two new floors with lecture/gathering space for up to 75 people, a new kitchen, office space and storage, an exhibit gallery, a museum gift shop and an equal access elevator to the Alden House level for handicapped visitors.Donors are given the opportunity to name renovated areas including the barn, exhibit hall, teaching kitchen, gift shop and more as well as sponsor specific rooms in the Alden House or on the historic grounds. For more information on donations and naming rights, click here.Alden House Historic site is the only Mayflower Pilgrim property that has remained in the same family from the original land grant of 1628 and one of three original Pilgrim family sites that can be visited by the public.“Alden House still stands as one of the few tangible and authentic links to the Pilgrim story and continues to inspire visitors with its proud legacy,” said Desiree Mobed, Executive Director of The Alden House. “We are excited to expand our offerings to continue to bring this incredible story to the world.”About Alden Kindred of America, Inc.The Alden Kindred of America, Inc.’s mission is to honor the Alden Family and the Pilgrim spirit and tradition through preservation of the Alden House Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark; and to make public its history and lineage, and the significance thereof, through exhibition, publication, programs, and education. For more information, visit www.alden.org

John and Priscilla Alden Return to Launch the Alden Building Campaign!