Outdoor trends: stoneware in the garden
Ceramiche Piemme offers weatherproof tiles for outdoor pavingsITALY, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resistant to the most extreme mechanical stresses and weather conditions, Ceramiche Piemme porcelain stoneware tiles in 20 mm thickness are ideal for outdoor installation.
They can be used in gardens, on patios or for paths across lawns, always laid dry, or for even just a temporary paving of large areas on sand and gravel. Raised installation (dry, without glue) facilitates drainage and is reliable even though naturally quick.
However, extra-thick slabs can also be installed the traditional way, especially on surfaces subject to heavy mechanical stresses such as car parks and industrial and commercial areas.
In their various finishes - ranging from wood or stone effects to tactile surfaces that resemble concrete - Ceramiche Piemme tiles combine an aesthetic appearance with outstanding performances. They are tested for resistance to loads, slipping, frost, thermal shock, mould, stains and the action of chemicals including salt, often used to prevent ice on outdoor surfaces.
Contractors and professionals can rely on the Piemme Project Solutions bespoke consulting services with customised tools for every need. This service does not only cover the product range for outdoor pavings, but also for indoor raised walkways and made-to-measure production of washbasins, vanity tops and shower trays, all intended to support the architect with coordinated advice and solutions of impressive technical and stylistic impact.
Information: www.ceramichepiemme.it
Ceramiche Piemme
Established in Maranello (Modena, Italy) in 1962, Ceramiche Piemme is a company specialised in the production of ceramic floor and wall tiles. The modern production plant in Solignano, in the province of Modena, is equipped with heat-recovery kilns that produce over 7 million square metres of porcelain stoneware every year.
Gabriella Braidotti
Threesixty Sas
email us here