Ceramiche Piemme "Cluster" effect for a 3D classic

Molecular geometry for stoneware floors and wallsITALY, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramiche Piemme’s Cluster porcelain stoneware tiles reinterpret traditional 1950s hexagonal floor and wall tiles with a modern twist. They feature a vintage, yet hi-tech effect due to the new tactile depth of the individual elements and the clustered arrangement that resembles molecular structures.
The result is a succession of shades and textured surfaces thanks to Synchro Digit Piemme technology. Designed and developed in the Fiorano Modenese factory in collaboration with partner companies, this system makes it possible to synchronise (hence the name) two processes: the structured surface of the tiles (raised vein patterns, ripples and every possible three-dimensional and tactile effect) is created at the same time as the digital graphic decoration (marble, stone and wood effects, among others), resulting in a new material that is practically indistinguishable from the original.
Each hexagon thus becomes a vibrant cell with an unprecedented three-dimensional effect, producing clusters that reverberate light throughout the room with practically infinite installation solutions, simplified by the large 60x119.5 cm size.
Cluster tiles are available in three colours: Light, with lighter shades, Dark with dark grey shades and Multicolor, which enhances the colour variety of the natural quartzite that inspires the entire Evoluta collection.
Evoluta – Cluster
Fine porcelain stoneware with coloured body mix
Size: 60x119.5 cm
Thickness: 9.5 mm
Established in Maranello (Modena, Italy) in 1962, Ceramiche Piemme is a company specialised in the production of ceramic floor and wall tiles. The modern production plant in Solignano, in the province of Modena, is equipped with heat-recovery kilns that produce over 7 million square metres of porcelain stoneware every year.
