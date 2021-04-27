Harvey J aka Chef Henny officially opens his famous Luxury Robe boutique called "Daddy Robes"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Daddy Robes Boutique is finally open! On April 17th, 2021 Harvey and his partner Aldo "El Creator," officially opened their famous Luxury Robe boutique called "Daddy Robes" in West Hollywood, California. Many well known celebrities, artists and influencers attended the event. Celebrities like the twin brothers, Matt and Mark Harris from E! Storage Wars, The Play House LA content creators, Nathan Piland, Shannon Baker, Dakota Olave and Ariel Lynsey, Nickelodeon's Game Shaker's Sheldon Bailey, Comedian Savvy, Recording Artist, Sunkee Angel and many more were in attendance at the Grand Opening. These celebrities had the privilege of experiencing the comfort of wearing a "Daddy Robe" as they walked through the modern new store.
Harve J aka Chef Henny along with his business partner Aldo "El Creator" have designed "Eternal Comfort" for all their celebrity clientele. There is no stopping these two designers. Harvey J's work can also be seen in "The Hollywood Reporter" as a entrepreneur who thrived during the pandemic with his luxury robes. It is important to highlight that celebrities such as Trippie Redd and Ray J have dropped $11,111.11 dollars for their fancy robes! Celebrities like Chris Brown's mom Joyce Hawkins, actor Shemar Moore & Lil Xan have also been spotted wearing Daddy Robes. These two designers are coming with a bigger collection this summer so expect to be shocked. The creativity does not stop! Owning this unique luxury Robe Boutique is definitely setting a unique fashion statement.
If you would like to visit Daddy Robes, please visit: https://daddy.boutique/products/appointment to schedule an appointment. The store is located at 7600 Melsore Avenue, #Suite M, West Hollywood, CA 90046; However, Daddy Robes operates through appointments only. To stay up to date on all things "Daddy Robes", follow the Instagam @daddyrobes
***
For Press & Media Inquiries:
Barbara Sanchez & Patricia Torres
Harve J aka Chef Henny along with his business partner Aldo "El Creator" have designed "Eternal Comfort" for all their celebrity clientele. There is no stopping these two designers. Harvey J's work can also be seen in "The Hollywood Reporter" as a entrepreneur who thrived during the pandemic with his luxury robes. It is important to highlight that celebrities such as Trippie Redd and Ray J have dropped $11,111.11 dollars for their fancy robes! Celebrities like Chris Brown's mom Joyce Hawkins, actor Shemar Moore & Lil Xan have also been spotted wearing Daddy Robes. These two designers are coming with a bigger collection this summer so expect to be shocked. The creativity does not stop! Owning this unique luxury Robe Boutique is definitely setting a unique fashion statement.
If you would like to visit Daddy Robes, please visit: https://daddy.boutique/products/appointment to schedule an appointment. The store is located at 7600 Melsore Avenue, #Suite M, West Hollywood, CA 90046; However, Daddy Robes operates through appointments only. To stay up to date on all things "Daddy Robes", follow the Instagam @daddyrobes
***
For Press & Media Inquiries:
Barbara Sanchez & Patricia Torres
Unilash Entertainment
+1 818-879-8151
email us here