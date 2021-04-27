BlackFin Executive Publishes New M&A Book
Mark Dangelo writes about ensuring post M&A deal performance in new book.
Mark has produced another excellent business book that will strike a chord with any experienced executive who has faced the challenges posed by a merger or acquisition." ”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The success of any M&A digital activity resides not just with the deal, but with the innovative application of relevant technologies, baselines, measurement programs, and methods, writes Mark P. Dangelo, Chief Innovation Officer for BlackFin Group, in his new book M&A Digital Demands. Unfortunately, Dangelo points out that traditional M&A approaches concentrate on the realization of the deal, while leaving the operational details to the combined staff of the new entity.
The new book is a comprehensive playbook and the basis for BlackFin Group’s new M&A Consulting Practice. In the book’s 182 pages and dozens of diagrams, Dangelo lays out a program for post-deal performance for banks, independent mortgage bankers, private equity investors and other Financial Services and Banking Organizations (FSBOs).
“With 80% of M&A deals failing to deliver a return on the buyer’s investment, and with M&A activity increasing in the financial services industry, the timing was right to deliver this new solution set,” said Dangelo. “The capability of existing M&A teams is insufficient to create sustainable and repeatable digital solution sets in an era where innovative advancements are measured in weeks. When it comes to M&A post-deal efforts, frameworks are more powerful than prescriptions and digital demands are not lift-and-shifts, but layers, building blocks and data governance built on the new business foundations.”
The book provides a framework that BlackFin is now delivering through its new consulting practice, through the efforts of Dangelo and former FED business architects Pedro Fong and Scott Hannah, with support from the rest of the BlackFin team. Through this new practice BlackFin Group offers a robust solution to executives and teams tasked with delivering on new deal goals or those seeking remediation of existing post-deal efforts.
“Mark has produced another excellent business book that will strike a chord with any experienced executive who has faced the challenges posed by a merger or acquisition,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “This is the kind of thought leadership that will allow BlackFin Group to deliver the results our customers are seeking now.”
Find Mark’s new book on Amazon or wherever business books are sold.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
