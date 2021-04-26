NDDOT begins ADA sidewalk project through Hettinger Wednesday

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 28, on an ADA sidewalk project adjacent to U.S. Highway 12 from the Jct. of Airport Road east to the Jct. of 10th Street north through Hettinger.

The project includes reconstruction of the sidewalk and curb ramp system to meet ADA compliance increasing pedestrian access and aesthetics on this stretch of highway.

The shoulder of the highway through Hettinger will be closed to traffic when workers are present. Motorists should use caution through the work zone.

The project will be complete later this summer.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.