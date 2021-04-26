Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,328 in the last 365 days.

Droisys, OhloneHacks Announce Sponsorship

The image is a screenshot of the OhloneHacks website, with a logo of Droisys shown under sponsors.

Droisys is proud to sponsor OhloneHacks.

Droisys will sponsor OhloneHacks, offering technological expertise to a first-of-its-kind Bay Area community college hackathon serving local students.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Droisys, a Fremont-based innovation technology company, has announced that this year it will be a primary corporate sponsor for OhloneHacks, a hackathon in the Bay Area for community college and university students, in Fremont, CA. The 2021 event will take place virtually on May 1-2, 2021.

The theme of OhloneHacks 2021 is “Cybersecurity.” The event will feature workshops in machine learning, AWS Cloud, IoT security, and ethical hacking. As an OhloneHacks partner, Droisys is providing not only financial sponsorship, but also curricular support - preparing events for the hackathon and contributing technical expertise.

In 2019, Ohlone College was designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) by the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security. Ohlone College offers NSA-approved courses and certificates in cyber defense through its CNET (Computer, Networks, and Emerging Technology) program, and the institution will look to bring that experience to OhloneHacks in order to educate students about the field of cybersecurity.

As a minority-owned organization, Droisys wholeheartedly supports diversity in all forms. Droisys is proud to support Ohlone College in serving first-generation and other underserved students in Fremont, Newark, and Union City, and furthering diversity and inclusion in technology. OhloneHacks will give students the opportunity to be exposed to the fast-growing fields of cybersecurity and computer science, and the opportunity to get excited about advanced technologies.

OhloneHacks is the one of the first-ever community-college run hackathons in the Bay Area, open to all students in high school, community college, or university. The goal of OhloneHacks is to “maximize innovation, understanding, and promote exploration.” In 2020, OhloneHacks had over 150 participants from 8 states ranging from ages 14-36, who developed over 32 submissions to tackle problems in the fields of Health and Education.

A full schedule is available on the OhloneHacks website:

May 1-2, 2021 Schedule (as of date of publication)
Day 1
12:00 - 12:30 PM | OPENING CEREMONY / HACKATHON 101
12:30 - 1:00 PM | TEAM BUIDLING EXERCISE
1:00 - 1:50 PM | IOT SECURITY
2:00 - 2:50 PM | AWS CLOUD
3:00 - 3:50 PM | MACHINE LEARNING ML/AI - AWS
4:00 - 4:50 PM | UI/UX DESIGN
5:00 - 5:50 PM | PYTHON WEB APP
6:00 - 6:50 PM | SECURITY+
7:00 - 7:50 PM | SECURITY & WEBCAM "HACKING" - FUN EVENT

Day 2
1:00 - 1:50 PM | FUN EVENT & CYBERSECURITY DEMO
2:00 PM | PROJECTS DUE
2:00 - 3:00 PM | JEOPARDY/QUIZ FOR THE WORKSHOPS
2:15 - 3:45 PM | PROJECT JUDING SESSION (INTERNAL)
3:10 - 4:00 PM | FUN EVENT & CYBERSECURITY DEMO
4:30 - 5:30 PM | CLOSING CEREMONY

Droisys is an innovation technology company, with a reputation of delivering top engineering projects and teams to meet, execute, and solve complex business challenges & deliver nuanced solutions. Droisys specializes in end-to-end delivery of highly tailored technology solutions designed by the best software engineers in the industry. Droisys has teams onsite/remote, offsite, and offshore to deliver around-the-clock results. If your business problem can be solved with a software, Droisys can build it.

Albert Zhang
Droisys
email us here

You just read:

Droisys, OhloneHacks Announce Sponsorship

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.