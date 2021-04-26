Droisys, OhloneHacks Announce Sponsorship
Droisys will sponsor OhloneHacks, offering technological expertise to a first-of-its-kind Bay Area community college hackathon serving local students.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Droisys, a Fremont-based innovation technology company, has announced that this year it will be a primary corporate sponsor for OhloneHacks, a hackathon in the Bay Area for community college and university students, in Fremont, CA. The 2021 event will take place virtually on May 1-2, 2021.
The theme of OhloneHacks 2021 is “Cybersecurity.” The event will feature workshops in machine learning, AWS Cloud, IoT security, and ethical hacking. As an OhloneHacks partner, Droisys is providing not only financial sponsorship, but also curricular support - preparing events for the hackathon and contributing technical expertise.
In 2019, Ohlone College was designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) by the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security. Ohlone College offers NSA-approved courses and certificates in cyber defense through its CNET (Computer, Networks, and Emerging Technology) program, and the institution will look to bring that experience to OhloneHacks in order to educate students about the field of cybersecurity.
As a minority-owned organization, Droisys wholeheartedly supports diversity in all forms. Droisys is proud to support Ohlone College in serving first-generation and other underserved students in Fremont, Newark, and Union City, and furthering diversity and inclusion in technology. OhloneHacks will give students the opportunity to be exposed to the fast-growing fields of cybersecurity and computer science, and the opportunity to get excited about advanced technologies.
OhloneHacks is the one of the first-ever community-college run hackathons in the Bay Area, open to all students in high school, community college, or university. The goal of OhloneHacks is to “maximize innovation, understanding, and promote exploration.” In 2020, OhloneHacks had over 150 participants from 8 states ranging from ages 14-36, who developed over 32 submissions to tackle problems in the fields of Health and Education.
A full schedule is available on the OhloneHacks website:
May 1-2, 2021 Schedule (as of date of publication)
Day 1
12:00 - 12:30 PM | OPENING CEREMONY / HACKATHON 101
12:30 - 1:00 PM | TEAM BUIDLING EXERCISE
1:00 - 1:50 PM | IOT SECURITY
2:00 - 2:50 PM | AWS CLOUD
3:00 - 3:50 PM | MACHINE LEARNING ML/AI - AWS
4:00 - 4:50 PM | UI/UX DESIGN
5:00 - 5:50 PM | PYTHON WEB APP
6:00 - 6:50 PM | SECURITY+
7:00 - 7:50 PM | SECURITY & WEBCAM "HACKING" - FUN EVENT
Day 2
1:00 - 1:50 PM | FUN EVENT & CYBERSECURITY DEMO
2:00 PM | PROJECTS DUE
2:00 - 3:00 PM | JEOPARDY/QUIZ FOR THE WORKSHOPS
2:15 - 3:45 PM | PROJECT JUDING SESSION (INTERNAL)
3:10 - 4:00 PM | FUN EVENT & CYBERSECURITY DEMO
4:30 - 5:30 PM | CLOSING CEREMONY
