Common Sports Injuries and How to Treat Them
EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview
Every day, hospitals receive hundreds of cases related to sports injuries. Some of these injuries are mild, while others require immediate medical/surgical care.
Becoming familiar with these injuries will help you prevent them in the future, especially if you frequently engage in explosive movements.
In this article, we will cover 5 common sports injuries and then switch gears to discuss the general approach to manage these conditions.
The most common sports injuries
1. Runner’s Knee
Runner’s knee is a very prevalent injury that affects the knee joint. The management of this condition revolves around the application of the RICE approach (more on that later) and taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs.
Learn more about the runner’s knee by clicking on this link (insert link of the previous article).
2. Shoulder Injury
Due to the structural complexity of the shoulder joint, it is extremely prone to injuries in a number of sports. Depending on the severity of your injury, you may need a splint to immobilize your shoulder.
3. Concussion
Traumatic brain injury (TBI), or concussion, is a common cause of death in the United States and the developed world. Due to the vague presenting symptoms, it is very challenging to effectively diagnose and manage this condition.
According to the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), from 2006 to 2014, the number of ER visits, hospitalizations, and deaths caused by concussions increased by 53%.
4. Ankle Sprain
Whenever you run, your risk of ankle sprains automatically increases. Prevention includes strength training, stretching, and doing the proper warmups.
5. Tennis Elbow
Out of all sports injuries, those affecting the elbow joint account for 7%.
Learn more about tennis elbow by clicking on this link (insert link of the previous article).
The treatment of sports injuries
The treatment of most sports injuries starts with the management of pain, swelling, and discomfort. Scientists came up with an acronym that describes the initial steps in the management of any sports injuries.
Here is the acronym:
RICE
Rest
Resting after an acute injury is crucial to allow your body to recover. It is not recommended to perform any physically demanding activity after getting injured.
Note that recent guidelines advise against prolonged immobility after a physical injury. Instead, allow your body to rest for 2–5 days, depending on the nature of your injury.
Ice
Applying ice on the site of injury will slow down blood flow, which controls the inflammation, swelling, and pain.
Compression
Pressure around the injured area prevents swelling, which also reduces the concentrations of pro-inflammatory substances. Eventually, you will feel less pain.
Elevation
If your ankle is injured, you should elevate it above the level of your heart. As a result, the flow of blood to the injury site slows down, and so will your symptoms.
Takeaway message
Learning about sports injuries is important for everyone who engages in intense physical activity. The RICE approach is also indispensable to control the symptoms of an injury.
We hope that this article managed to demonstrate the most common sports injuries and the general approach to treat them. For more blog posts, visit: https://drkevincrawford.com/
Disclaimer: This information is provided as an educational service only, and is not intended as a substitute for medical advice. Anyone seeking specific medical advice or assistance should consult his or her doctor or orthopedic surgeon.
Dr. Kevin Crawford
Every day, hospitals receive hundreds of cases related to sports injuries. Some of these injuries are mild, while others require immediate medical/surgical care.
Becoming familiar with these injuries will help you prevent them in the future, especially if you frequently engage in explosive movements.
In this article, we will cover 5 common sports injuries and then switch gears to discuss the general approach to manage these conditions.
The most common sports injuries
1. Runner’s Knee
Runner’s knee is a very prevalent injury that affects the knee joint. The management of this condition revolves around the application of the RICE approach (more on that later) and taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs.
Learn more about the runner’s knee by clicking on this link (insert link of the previous article).
2. Shoulder Injury
Due to the structural complexity of the shoulder joint, it is extremely prone to injuries in a number of sports. Depending on the severity of your injury, you may need a splint to immobilize your shoulder.
3. Concussion
Traumatic brain injury (TBI), or concussion, is a common cause of death in the United States and the developed world. Due to the vague presenting symptoms, it is very challenging to effectively diagnose and manage this condition.
According to the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), from 2006 to 2014, the number of ER visits, hospitalizations, and deaths caused by concussions increased by 53%.
4. Ankle Sprain
Whenever you run, your risk of ankle sprains automatically increases. Prevention includes strength training, stretching, and doing the proper warmups.
5. Tennis Elbow
Out of all sports injuries, those affecting the elbow joint account for 7%.
Learn more about tennis elbow by clicking on this link (insert link of the previous article).
The treatment of sports injuries
The treatment of most sports injuries starts with the management of pain, swelling, and discomfort. Scientists came up with an acronym that describes the initial steps in the management of any sports injuries.
Here is the acronym:
RICE
Rest
Resting after an acute injury is crucial to allow your body to recover. It is not recommended to perform any physically demanding activity after getting injured.
Note that recent guidelines advise against prolonged immobility after a physical injury. Instead, allow your body to rest for 2–5 days, depending on the nature of your injury.
Ice
Applying ice on the site of injury will slow down blood flow, which controls the inflammation, swelling, and pain.
Compression
Pressure around the injured area prevents swelling, which also reduces the concentrations of pro-inflammatory substances. Eventually, you will feel less pain.
Elevation
If your ankle is injured, you should elevate it above the level of your heart. As a result, the flow of blood to the injury site slows down, and so will your symptoms.
Takeaway message
Learning about sports injuries is important for everyone who engages in intense physical activity. The RICE approach is also indispensable to control the symptoms of an injury.
We hope that this article managed to demonstrate the most common sports injuries and the general approach to treat them. For more blog posts, visit: https://drkevincrawford.com/
Disclaimer: This information is provided as an educational service only, and is not intended as a substitute for medical advice. Anyone seeking specific medical advice or assistance should consult his or her doctor or orthopedic surgeon.
Dr. Kevin Crawford
Lubbock Sports Medicine
+1 (806) 792-4329
email us here