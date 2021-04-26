Grab your fishing gear, local waters to be stocked in May

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 3,500 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in May.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT Blue Mountain Meadow Pond May 10-14 300 Hayden Creek Pond May 3-7, May 24-28 1,000 Hyde Creek Pond May 3-7, May 24-28 400 Kids Creek Pond May 3-7, May 24-28 500 Mosquito Flat Reservoir May 24-28 1,000 Squaw Creek Pond May 10-14 300

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.