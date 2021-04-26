(Subscription required) Superior court judges will be permitted to consider a Court of Appeal ruling that is being reviewed by the state Supreme Court even if it conflicts with another appellate court’s precedential decision.
You just read:
Appeal orders under review may be applied despite conflicting rulings
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.