New initiative launched to support women in the automotive industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new initiative has launched to support women in the automotive industry. The Women Automotive Network is a community of professionals from across all disciplines of the industry. The group aims to create a hub for passionate automotive representatives who are inspired to change the dynamics of the industry. Membership is open to anyone wishing to meet like-minded people, aiming to create a discussion platform for diversity questions and technology solutions affecting industry's future.
Around the world, leadership becomes less diverse the higher up the ladder you go. The automotive industry, in particular, has a long-standing reputation for being a male-dominated world. But recently, the glass ceiling is showing signs of collapse, with more women moving up the ladder. The proportion of women in senior managerial roles increased to 29% in 2019 and remained at that figure through 2020. When looking specifically at the automotive industry though, in 2014, only 7% of executives were women in the top 20 motor companies in the Fortune Global 500, a value that rose only to 8% in 2018.
Yet a 2017 Boston Consulting Group study showed diversity as a “critical force behind innovation”, with diverse teams producing about 19% more revenue. It is understood that a diverse workforce leads to a company being more intune with the customer base: creating products that are relevant to the customers’ varying needs. The business case for diversity is clear, however it seems the uptake within the automotive industry is decisively lacking.
The Women Automotive Network, which launched in February 2021 and already has 1,800+ members, hopes to raise awareness of the economic advantages of diversity and promote ways for women to connect and support each other. Based on members’ suggestions and needs, it delivers personal and business insight, and is proud to deliver three virtual events this year. Bringing together members and industry leaders these events provide an opportunity to get inspired and be a part of the necessary change needed.
The first meeting on 8th March earlier this year, celebrated international women’s day, with speakers from Bentley General Motors, ZF, Flex & TE Connectivity sharing valuable insights and success stories. Senior Vice President, ZF stated: “discussing not just industry trends, but also sharing career challenges and personal stories was as truly remarkable experience”.
The next opportunity for members to meet again is at the Women Automotive Summit (21-22 June). The virtual event, now in its third year, will welcome speakers such as Linda Jackson, Global CEO, Peugeot; Jo Payne, President, Ford Romania; Sabine Scheunert, VP Digital and IT Sales Marketing, Mercedes-Benz AG and many more. Some of the Network’s partners include: Daimler Trucks, McKinsey & Company, Capgemini, SAP, TE Connectivity, Vodafone…
For more information about this “Great experience to meet with women from all over the globe on a professional and a personal level” (Vice President, Capgemini), visit the event website: https://womenautomotivesummit.com/
Join the Women Automotive Network and start networking already, here: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/women-automotive-network
