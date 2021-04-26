US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge preservation work begins

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

HOQUIAM – Starting April 26, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin preservation work on the US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge.

Panther Industrial Painting, LLC crews will install a containment system beneath the bridge approaches to comply with environmental regulations for the project. The 465-foot-long lift bridge needs a new protective coat around the steel girders that support the roadway above.

“The bridge approach spans have the greatest need for a fresh coat of paint,” said Project Engineer Karen Boone. “Additional work, including repainting the towers and maintaining the lift spans will need to be done at a later date.”

Crews expect to maintain two lanes of travel during painting operations because most of the work takes place below deck away from travelers. Occasional lane closures may happen during daytime hours along the westbound highway as crews move equipment and work in phases. Marine travelers, including those who walk or roll, can expect minimal delays.

WSDOT understands the importance of the 51-year-old crossing to the Hoquiam community and will work to minimize disruptions as much as possible.

Work should wrap up late summer.

Grays Harbor county travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.