Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,236 in the last 365 days.

US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge preservation work begins

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

HOQUIAM – Starting April 26, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin preservation work on the US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge.

Panther Industrial Painting, LLC crews will install a containment system beneath the bridge approaches to comply with environmental regulations for the project. The 465-foot-long lift bridge needs a new protective coat around the steel girders that support the roadway above.

“The bridge approach spans have the greatest need for a fresh coat of paint,” said Project Engineer Karen Boone. “Additional work, including repainting the towers and maintaining the lift spans will need to be done at a later date.”

Crews expect to maintain two lanes of travel during painting operations because most of the work takes place below deck away from travelers. Occasional lane closures may happen during daytime hours along the westbound highway as crews move equipment and work in phases. Marine travelers, including those who walk or roll, can expect minimal delays.

WSDOT understands the importance of the 51-year-old crossing to the Hoquiam community and will work to minimize disruptions as much as possible.

Work should wrap up late summer.

Grays Harbor county travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.

You just read:

US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge preservation work begins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.