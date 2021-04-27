RegScan Launches RegScan FLEX Platform
RegScan EHS Compliance
RegScan Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its RegScan FLEX platform: an online subscription platform for customers who want EHS compliance made easy.WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, & Safety professionals, is pleased to announce the official launch of its RegScan FLEX platform. RegScan FLEX is RegScan’s online subscription platform for customers who want EHS compliance made easy. The new platform replaces RegScan One™. New features include updated customization tools for end-users, improved search capability, mobile-friendly design, and enhanced Strikethrough capability. Notification services have also been improved to allow users to customize the frequency of delivery to their inboxes.
While RegScan FLEX has been available to RegScan clients for many months, all new and existing clients will now have full access to a suite of updated tools, content, and features on the new platform. The RegScan One platform will still be accessible to existing clients as part of the transition for a short period of time. Several recently launched products, including RegTracker and RegScan Spill Guide, have only been available on the new RegScan FLEX platform.
“Feedback from existing RegScan clients has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “RegScan FLEX delivers on the promise to make our best-in-class regulatory content accessible and easy-to-use.”
RegScan FLEX is a digital regulatory research and alert system that allows users to access global regulatory information on a single platform. Users can customize legal registers and audit protocols for more than 200 global jurisdictions, and the user interface can be accessed in twelve languages. All RegScan EHS regulatory content is included on the RegScan FLEX platform and through many of its strategic partners. To learn more about RegScan FLEX, visit: https://www.regscan.com/products/regscan-flex/
About RegScan
Independently owned and operated, RegScan, Inc. is a provider of world-class compliance information to Fortune 1000 companies. Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety & Environmental practitioners for over 30 years.
RegScan’s vast regulatory library provides the framework for compliance programs within multiple industries including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments. For businesses that need to build Corporate, Site-Based, Manufacturing, Office Space, R&D or Distribution based compliance programs, RegScan offers innovative solutions designed to address the needs of your organization.
Ryan Donahue
RegScan, Inc.
+1 570-323-1010
email us here