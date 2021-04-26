Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
215 Beltway Lane Closures, Upgrades May 2-22 in Northwest Las Vegas

 

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be reducing a 1.25-mile-stretch of the east and westbound 215 Beltway to one-lane in each direction between Grand Montecito Parkway and Sky Pointe Drive from 9 p.m., May 2, through 5 a.m., May 22, in northwest Las Vegas.

The 24/7 closures are needed for replacing a 20-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall section of pre-cast concrete box drainage channel located beneath the freeway as part of the $155 million Centennial Bowl project’s final phase, which broke ground in January. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor.

Suggested alternate routes for eastbound 215 Beltway call for exiting at Durango Drive, heading southbound to Ann Road, traveling eastbound to access northbound U.S. Highway 95 and exiting at the ramp connecting northbound U.S. Highway 95 to the eastbound 215 Beltway. Westbound traffic, meanwhile, can turn right at the Sky Pointe Drive intersection then left onto Sky Pointe Drive, accessing northbound U.S. Highway 95 via the onramp at Buffalo Drive, continuing northbound on U.S. Highway 95 and exiting at Durango Drive before traveling southbound to the 215 Beltway.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. Stay current with the latest project news by visiting: us95nw.com.

215 Beltway Lane Closures, Upgrades May 2-22 in Northwest Las Vegas

