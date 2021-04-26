Occupy Peace Rally Calls Upon All Americans To Once Again Stand For Freedom
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 29th @ 3:00 pm at The Crown Garden (42 Crown Street / Kingston, NY), Occupy Peace will be holding it's fourth rally. The event which is hosted by Gerald Celente and the Trends Journal (www.trendsjournal.com) will feature live music, food, and keynote speakers all focusing on restoring peace and prosperity to America.
"Occupy Peace & Freedom is a not-for-profit movement to honor the Constitution and Bill of Rights, which are being continually violated by politicians who take us to war and rob us of our Freedoms to fulfill their agendas. More than just a movement, we have an Action Plan that will bring Peace, Freedom, and Prosperity." said Gerald Celente, Occupy Peace Founder and Trends Journal Publisher.
At the rally Occupy Peace and it's speakers will outline their action plan to bring Peace and Prosperity that includes:
1. Restore Freedom
National and state politicians, under their “Executive Orders” have grossly robbed from We the People of our basic rights, from freedom of speech, to freedom of assembly, freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures, etc… and from the freedom to be a free American. Occupy Peace & Freedom movement is focused on restoring the liberty, justice, and the American way that has been stolen from us.
2. No Foreign Entanglements
Honor Thy Founding Fathers. No Foreign Entanglements. No regime change. It’s not about isolation; it’s about non-intervention. We are not the world’s police, but we can help negotiate peaceful solutions.
3. Bring Home The Troops
World War II is long over. We do not need American troops and 800 military bases spread throughout Europe , Asia, and the Middle East. And now, especially, during this time of economic hardship, it is unconscionable that politicians force We the People pay some $300 billion a year to keep them in foreign bases.
4. Rebuild America
When the troops come home, put them to work rebuilding America’s rotting infrastructure. We call this the “Troops Progress Administration” (TPA), a 21st Century WPA program, which built much of America’s infrastructure during the Great Depression. And when they leave the military, they will have gained practical skills that will help them live productive lives.
5. Power To Declare War
As per Article I, section 8, clauses 11–16 of the Constitution, only Congress has the right to “declare War.” Instead, since 1942, the last time they voted to go to war, Congress has violated the Constitution by giving the President full authority to wage war. This must be stopped. The Constitution must be honored.
6. Let We The People Decide
We the People pay for wars with our money and our lives. As part of our action plan, we propose “Direct Democracy”… a national referendum whereby the people vote “yes” or “no” to go to war and Congress, our public servants, must obey the outcome of the vote..
7. Unite For Peace
We are becoming the Divided States of America. Our action plan is to celebrate, honor, and respect the true meaning of the American spirit: Liberty, Love, Joy and Beauty… and that All People are Created Equal.
8. Occupy Freedom
Just as politicians have violated the Constitution by taking us to war, they have robbed us of our Liberty and Freedom with draconian rules and regulations ranging from constant surveillance, right to assembly, lock downs, and violations of our personal rights. We propose Direct Democracy: let the people decide our fate and future and not the politicians.
"Occupy Peace is a platform for peace. The Trends Research Institute is working with inspiring and peace-minded writers, historians and other experts. We’ll create a program that provides the tools to make peace a driving force in the halls of government and in the living rooms of Americans fed up with politicians, fed up with so-called military experts and fed up with a complacent media who all make going to war too easy." said Celente.
For more information on Occupy Peace, please visit www.occupypeace.com or call 845-331-3500
About Gerald Celente
Forecasting worldwide since 1980. Gerald Celente is publisher of the Trends Journal (www.trendsresearch.com) . Celente developed the Globalnomic® methodology to identify, track, forecast and manage trends. Unencumbered by political dogma, rigid ideology or conventional wisdom, Celente, whose motto is "think for yourself," observes and analyzes the current events forming future trends for what they are — not for the way he wants them to be. Gerald has been featured on Oprah, all the of the major network/cable morning shows, the nightly news and newspapers worldwide.
Ryan McCormick
Ryan McCormick
