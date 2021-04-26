Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading West Coast Sales Agency
California Lighting Sales Expands Xicato’s Presence in Lighting and Smart Building Projects in Southern California
We are excited to represent Xicato, a company that continues to innovate and set standards for the lighting industry that other manufacturers can only strive towards.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a partnership with California Lighting Sales (CLS), a manufacturers’ representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of lighting and controls products in southern California. Xicato’s expansive portfolio of premium flexible linear lighting, XFL, supported by Xicato’s Smart Bluetooth wireless controls, continues to enjoy wide reception by customers and representative agencies.
— Marcus Cone, Principal of California Lighting Sales
CLS, a leading agency in southern California with a territory that covers 20 million people, has a dedicated team of experienced specification sales personnel that work closely with the design community to represent a myriad of lighting solutions. Their focus on advance solutions encompassing both lighting and controls is synergistic with Xicato’s mission to expand its presence as a one stop source for smart lighting in key regions such as the populous state of California.
“Xicato is known for the unmatched quality of their energy efficient lighting solutions and award-winning wireless controls. The seamless integration of the Xicato solutions, as well as with key technology partners, offers a complete single source solution that you just can’t find with one manufacturer,” said Marcus Cone, Principal of California Lighting Sales. “We are excited to represent Xicato, a company that continues to innovate and set standards for the lighting industry that other manufacturers can only strive towards.”
“CLS is a great addition to the Xicato global partner ecosystem. Their deep and diversified technical knowledge combined with their customer-centric focus will serve Xicato well in the California market,” said Chris Le Blanc, EVP of Xicato.
About California Lighting Sales:
Founded in 1967, California Lighting Sales (CLS) represents more than 60 of the finest independent lighting and controls manufacturers in the industry, offering lighting and design professionals an unequalled selection of lighting fixtures and control systems combined with superior lighting expertise, personalized service and the very best in customer support.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
