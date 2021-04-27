Metropolitan Capital Selects IDS Asset Based Lending technology

IDS | Secured Finance Technology

IDS ABL technology provides foundation for SMB access to working capital solutions supporting economic recovery as local markets begin to reopen

We consider our partnership with IDS to be a part of our strategic plan to expand our abilities to service our clients. ” — Kimberly Haney, EVP & Head of Credit Administration

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of enterprise mission-critical solutions for secured finance announced today the Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust has selected IDS ABL to support their small to medium business customers access to working capital through an easy to use technology platform. The selection of IDS ABL (formerly Stucky ABLM) aligns with the bank’s strategic focus to support their customers through innovative finance solutions supported by best-in-class technology.

“Metropolitan Capital has an eye on the future,” stated Kimberly Haney, EVP & Head of Credit Administration. “We consider our partnership with IDS to be a part of our strategic plan to expand our abilities to service our clients. When we made the decision to enter the ABL market, we decided to partner with the best. IDS has a long history of being the leading provider of ABL collateral management services. We look forward to many years of working with IDS.”

Metropolitan Capital is a full-service boutique Universal Bank providing comprehensive, innovative and highly customized solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and their stakeholders through private banking, wealth consulting, commercial banking, and investment banking services. The bank’s differentiated business model focuses upon enabling clients to grow their businesses and achieve their long-term financial goals through a single, integrated platform. For additional information, visit www.metcapbank.com.

“IDS is excited to be working with the innovative team at Metropolitan Capital,” commented David Hamilton, CEO of IDS. “We recognize small to medium businesses are core to both local and global economies which is why we work hard to make our solutions scalable and accessible to meet the demands of all financing firms and their customers. Partnering with forward-looking banks like Metropolitan Capital has been central to our continued success and further reinforces our ability to drive value for customers across the secured finance spectrum.”

IDS acquired William Stuck and Associates in February and is actively migrating the ABL and factoring solutions to IDScloud, a SaaS technology platform supporting the needs of the secured finance industry.

About IDS

IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies to help banks, specialty finance firms and captive finance organizations drive operational efficiency and growth. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize their asset finance, asset-based lending and factoring operations. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability and affordability. IDS serves a global customer base from offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company’s headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

For more information visit www.idsgrp.com.

