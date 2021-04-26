JOURNEY FORWARD CHALLENGES TRIVIA BUFFS TO TEST THEIR KNOWLEDGE ON THURSDAY, MAY 20th
Virtual trivia fundraiser replaces nonprofit’s signature event, features Brady Bunch’s Christopher KnightCANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Cummings, founder of Journey Forward, never backs away from a challenge. When the pandemic derailed last year’s Casino Night, the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, he didn’t miss a beat. Dan assembled a team of virtual runners and walkers and channeled his efforts into training for the 2020 Falmouth Virtual Road Race and sharing his ups and downs on social media. Last summer, on the 20th anniversary of the accident that paralyzed him, Dan walked Falmouth’s 7-miles with the assistance of an Alter G machine, completed the race over a two-week period and exceeded his fundraising goals.
As this year’s Casino Night approached and gathering restrictions still in place, Cummings decided to try something that would galvanize the community, celebrate the accomplishments of Journey Forward and enable guests to enjoy a lighthearted, shared experience.
On Thursday, May 20th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Journey Forward will host a Virtual Trivia Knight, featuring longtime friend Christopher Knight of Brady Bunch fame, and Mike (Sarge) Riley from 98.5 Sports Hub as hosts. This fast-paced Trivia Fundraiser consists of four rounds with teams of up to 8 people pitted against one another to answer questions from a wide range of categories including sports, entertainment, history, brands and more.
There are two ways for participants to be involved in this event – sponsor one of the four rounds or register as an individual team. Click HERE for sponsorship information on how you can assemble your team and compete for the Trivia Knight Championship Title. And there’s more than just bragging rights for the winning team. A dinner (for up to 8 people) is the top prize courtesy of the Corrib Pub & Restaurant in West Roxbury and each member of the winning team will receive a $100 Visa gift card.
“Although disappointed that we had to again postpone our Casino Night, we realized that we could bring some of the evening’s excitement into the homes of our friends and supporters,” noted Dan Cummings, Founder of Journey Forward. “We explored a variety of online events and were super impressed by Mike (Sarge) Riley’s Trivia Nights. They are extremely interactive and fun and he graciously allowed us to rename our event in honor of our co-host Chris Knight who will be interacting with the teams throughout the event.”
For more information on Journey Forward’s Trivia Knight, or to schedule an interview with Christopher Knight or Journey Forward’s Dan Cummings, contact Tara Goodwin at 617-650-2644.
Journey Forward is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to bettering the lives of those who have suffered a spinal cord injury or other paralysis through an intense exercise program designed to assist them with achieving some of the most basic lifelong functions and benefits. The organization is focused on making its program accessible to those who need it, regardless of their financial situation. Journey Forward was founded by Dan Cummings in 2008 and has served over 200 clients since its inception.
