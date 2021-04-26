Hisco Announces Acquisition of Shurmed Health
Acquisition Expands National Converting and Fabrication CapabilitiesHOUSTON, TX, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisco, an employee-owned, specialty distribution company serving aerospace, electronics assembly, medical device manufacturing and other industrial markets today announced the acquisition of Shurmed Health.
Based in Sarasota Florida, Shurmed Health is an industry-leading manufacturer of specialty adhesive solutions for medical industry applications including advanced wound care, medical device fixation, patient monitoring, consumer wellness and more. Shurmed Health will operate as a subsidiary of Precision Converting, a 3M™ Preferred Converter and a division of Hisco.
With the acquisition, Hisco gains ISO 13485 certification for medical device manufacturing as well as being FDA registered, while their Precision Converting business extends its North American footprint to include four regional locations – ensuring true, national coverage with locally based service offerings. To learn more about Hisco's custom converting and fabrication services, visit www.precisionconverting.com.
Hisco's international branch network includes 37 stocking locations in three countries: the United States, HiscoMex in Mexico, and HiscoCan in Canada. Hisco’s Precision Converting facilities provide value-added fabrication, and its Adhesive Materials Group (AMG) provides an array of custom repackaging solutions. Hisco also offers vendor-managed inventory (VMI) and RFID programs with specialized warehousing for chemical management, logistics services and cold
storage.
Hisco’s exclusive Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program has saved customers nearly $180 million to date. Its supplier base includes manufacturing giants Henkel, Alpha and 3M, to name a few. For more information, visit www.hisco.com.
Dave Weitner
Hisco
+1 910-332-0422
dweitner@hiscoinc.com
