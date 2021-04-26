Interstate 29 Two-way Traffic to Begin

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 23, 2021 Contact: Michael Will, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews have begun construction on the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 from mile marker 224 at the Peever Exit to mile marker 239, north of Sisseton.

The crews have installed traffic control signs and delineator tubes on the south bound lanes for the two-way traffic that begins Monday, April 26, 2021.

Work on the project includes overlaying the existing pavement and improving bridge decks and guardrails on the northbound lanes. This project also includes an asphalt overlay of S.D. Highway 10 at Exit 232.

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Michels Corporation of Brownsville, Wisconsin. The project is scheduled to be complete by November, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

