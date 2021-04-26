Middlesex Barracks/2 vehicle Crash Minor Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A301545

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/25/2021 at 1631 hours

STREET: Elmore Road

TOWN: Worcester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lee Road

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hassimiou Bangoura

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End-Total

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Trombley

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End-Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/25/2021, at approximately 1631 hours, Troopers with the

Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a two vehicle head on

collision with minor injuries on Elmore Road (Vermont Route 12) in the town of

Worcester, VT. Upon investigation, it was determined operator #1 (Bangoura) was travelling

south on Elmore Rd when they briefly left the roadway while rounding a turn. Operator #1 then

over corrected, and crossed the double yellow line resulting in a head on collision

with vehicle #2, which had been travelling north. Airbags were deployed in both

vehicles, and all occupants were wearing seat belts. The occupants of vehicle #1

were transported by ambulance to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of

suspected minor injuries.

Operator #1 was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County

Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Driving with a criminally suspended license (lifetime suspension),

and was issued a VCVC for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038; roadways laned for traffic.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/2021 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

