Middlesex Barracks/2 vehicle Crash Minor Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A301545
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/25/2021 at 1631 hours
STREET: Elmore Road
TOWN: Worcester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lee Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hassimiou Bangoura
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End-Total
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Trombley
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End-Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/25/2021, at approximately 1631 hours, Troopers with the
Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a two vehicle head on
collision with minor injuries on Elmore Road (Vermont Route 12) in the town of
Worcester, VT. Upon investigation, it was determined operator #1 (Bangoura) was travelling
south on Elmore Rd when they briefly left the roadway while rounding a turn. Operator #1 then
over corrected, and crossed the double yellow line resulting in a head on collision
with vehicle #2, which had been travelling north. Airbags were deployed in both
vehicles, and all occupants were wearing seat belts. The occupants of vehicle #1
were transported by ambulance to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of
suspected minor injuries.
Operator #1 was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County
Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Driving with a criminally suspended license (lifetime suspension),
and was issued a VCVC for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038; roadways laned for traffic.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/2021 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
