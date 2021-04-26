TxDOT to Present Final Proposal for I-35 Capital Express South Project During Public Hearing

AUSTIN – TxDOT will host a virtual public hearing with an in-person option to gather input on the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast.

The $300 million improvement project, known as the I-35 Capital Express South project, proposes adding two high-occupancy vehicle managed lanes in each direction along I-35. The project includes constructing a southbound I-35 intersection bypass lane at Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, adding 2.5 miles of auxiliary lanes for entering and exiting traffic, constructing braided northbound entrance and exit ramps at Slaughter Lane, and enhancing bicycle and pedestrian paths throughout the corridor.

The project also proposes to elevate the managed lanes between SH 71/Ben White Boulevard and Slaughter Lane. Elevating the managed lanes allows for the addition of shoulders, reduces conflict points where vehicles merge, or cross, which is anticipated to reduce the number of crashes by 55 percent. In terms of safety cost benefits, the elevated section would save about $21 million per year.

The virtual public hearing will be made available via my35capex.com beginning Tuesday, April 27 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Comments must be received on or before May 26, 2021, to be included in the official meeting record. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

An in-person option will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the TxDOT South Travis/Hays County Area Office, 9725 S. I-35, Austin, TX 78744. Individuals wishing to attend in person, must call (512) 766-3472 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make an appointment.