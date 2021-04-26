COVID-19 Daily Update 4-26-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 26, 2021, there have been 2,678,080 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,671 total cases and 2,821 total deaths.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasants County in this report.