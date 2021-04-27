Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
StoreSMART’s COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holders: Boost Your Organization’s Visibility with Printed Promotional Products

A hand holding a clear plastic pocket, 3-inch by 4-inch. The pocket has a logo of a tree with the letter f a m c under it with a phone number.

We'll print your organization's name, logo, and other information right on the pocket.

A vaccine card pocket with a company's name and logo printed on it.

Promote your company

A hand holding a vaccine card inside a pocket, with a purse in the backgroud

Easily tucks away and keeps your card safe

What’s the best way to keep these important little cards safe while promoting your company or organization?

Paper promo materials usually end up in the trash, but StoreSMART’s durable plastic vaccine card holders are both sturdy and useful. Our promotional products keep you on top of people’s minds longer.”
— Reenie Feingold, founder and CEO of StoreSMART
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
As your organization strives to keep our communities safe with vaccinations, don’t forget to protect those important vaccination cards. Millions of vaccinated Americans are receiving their small paper vaccination cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control. The cards hold data that may be key to resuming work, travel, school, and leisure activities. So, what’s the best way to keep these important little cards safe while promoting your company or organization?

StoreSMART has come up with a simple and inexpensive method—the Medical and Vaccine Card Holder with Custom Printing—a clear plastic pocket that keeps proof of vaccination cards protected, easily visible, and free from destructive accidents and spills. Just slip the card into the plastic pocket and conveniently remove it when necessary.
• County, city, or town governments: We’ll print your municipality’s name on the card holders to remind your residents what their government is doing for them.
• Hospitals, health care, and medical organizations: Keep your good standing within the community by helping your patients protect their important vaccination card.
• Pharmacies and other companies: A custom printed card holder is both useful to your customers and keeps your company name in front of your customers’ eyes.

“Paper promotional materials usually end up in the trash,” says Reenie Feingold, founder and CEO of StoreSMART, “but StoreSMART’s durable plastic vaccine card holders are both sturdy and useful. Once slipped inside the pocket, vaccination cards remain safely protected and easily accessible. Our promotional products are useful to clients, reasonably priced, and made of durable plastic, keeping you on top of people’s minds longer.”

The 3 3/8” x 4 3/8” pockets have a 3” x 4” interior capacity. Custom pockets can be made of 8-gauge crystal clear vinyl or 12-14-gauge color vinyl for ultimate visibility. Printing is available in a full range of colors, including metallic and flat colors.
To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@StoreSMART.com or call 585-278-9208. See StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.

StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. StoreSMART is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com or call 800-424-1011. Contact: Stan Feingold, StoreSMART, 180 Metro Park, Rochester, NY 14623, 585-278-9208 Stan@StoreSMART.com




Contact: Stan Feingold, StoreSMART, 180 Metro Park, Rochester, NY 14623
800-424-1011 X 9208 stan@StoreSMART.com

Stan Feingold
StoreSmart
+1 585-424-9208
