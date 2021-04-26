Contentserv and OroCommerce Team Up to Deliver Dynamic B2B E-Commerce Experiences
Contentserv's new OroCommerce connector enables B2B e-commerce companies to accelerate time-to-market with tailored content
Both companies share a deep understanding of B2B merchants’ needs and pain points, as well as the complexity of helping them transform into future-ready, agile, and resilient enterprises. ”ERMATINGEN, THURGAU, SWITZERLAND, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ermatingen, Switzerland / West Hollywood, USA - Contentserv, the global Product Experience platform provider, announced today an integration with OroCommerce, the comprehensive enterprise-grade open-source B2B e-commerce platform for mid-market and large commerce businesses. Contentserv introduced a new OroCommerce connector that enables B2B merchants to create a frictionless end-to-end process for their product content and efficiently deliver unique and enticing buyer experiences across all OroCommerce shops.
— Motti Danino, COO at Oro, Inc.
Selling to businesses is vastly different from selling to consumers. B2B enterprises are, therefore, looking for cost-efficient, effective, and easy-to-implement solutions that will help them better appeal to the B2B buyer. Therefore, delivering product content that creates the experiences B2B buyers seek has become essential.
“As a proven leader among enterprise-grade PIM solutions, partnering with Contentserv was a natural fit for us,” says Motti Danino, COO at Oro, Inc. “Both companies share a deep understanding of B2B merchants’ needs and pain points, as well as the complexity of helping them transform into future-ready, agile, and resilient enterprises. With this ready-made integration, B2B commerce companies can go to market with their digital channels even faster.”
Contentserv’s OroCommerce connector automatically transfers product categories, media assets, and rich product information from the Contentserv PIM to the OroCommerce platform. This allows B2B merchants to rely on a central, reliable source of product information to onboard, manage and maintain products efficiently, accurately, and comprehensively. Through the OroCommerce Connector, this trusted source can seamlessly feed their self-service e-commerce, B2B marketplace, customer or wholesale portals with compelling product content, improve the buyers’ experience, and accelerate purchase decisions.
“As a leading e-commerce platform provider, Oro, Inc. has been part of our partner ecosystem for some time,” says Marcus Ruppert, VP Global Consulting & Product Innovation at Contentserv. “The newly released connector was the next logical step, enabling companies to quickly and easily connect OroCommerce as a best-in-class solution, and provide high-quality, up-to-date product information instantly to their customers while providing an outstanding product experience.”
About Partner Oro, Inc.
Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroPlatform, and OroCRM. OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was recognized as a strong player in the eCommerce vendors’ market by all major analyst firms, including IDC, Gartner, and Frost & Sullivan.
Oro, Inc. was launched in 2012 by Magento founders Yoav Kutner, currently Chief Executive Officer at Oro Inc.; Dima Soroka, currently Chief Technology Officer at Oro Inc; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro’s advisory board.
For further information about our partner Oro. Inc., please visit their website.
About Contentserv
Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting advanced technologies’ potential. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.
By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.
Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/
Petra Kiermeier
Contentserv Group AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn