ANIL UZUN Covers Kulis by Nükhet Duru

ANIL UZUN, guitarist, music producer and a music teacher covers one of the magnificent songs Kulis by Nükhet Duru, a famous pop and Turkish traditional singer.LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kulis cover by ANIL UZUN can be listened to at https://aniluzun.club/.
Nükhet Duru is one of the most important singers in Turkish music scene and her song Ben Sana Vurgunum was heavily sampled by The Weekend in his song Often from his 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness. “I started my journey to sample Kulis but then found myself singing it and produced a cover that is more sentimental and it was recorded at my house in March.” says ANIL UZUN.
ANIL UZUN recently celebrated the anniversary of his very first single Solitary with a new deluxe edition. Now he features a cover song: “Kulis” by Nükhet Duru. His take on “Kulis” was recorded in March at his home studio as he was working on his new album, produced by ANIL UZUN himself.
The cover Kulis is produced by ANIL UZUN, engineered by Isa Donel and mixed by Ayca Gurcan.
Listen Kulis from ANIL UZUN is at https://aniluzun.club/ and all other available platforms.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer and a teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982 and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
