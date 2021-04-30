Just In Recruiting for Good Launches Fine Dining Reward to Help Fund Girls Gig

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Help Fund Gigs for Girls and Enjoy Fine Dining Reward #beautyfoodienews #rewardingdining #gigsforgirls www.RewardingDining.com

Beauty Foodie News a meaningful creative gig for sweet talented girls to write lovely dining stories of local restaurants and reviews #gigsforgirls #beautyfoodienews www.BeautyFoodieNews.com

We're Looking for Sweet Talented 5th Grade Girls to Have Lunch with Mom, and Write Lovely Stories #momandmelunch #beautyfoodienews #recruitingforgood www.MomandMeLunch.com

We Help Awesome Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #funforgood #hirethebest #gigsforkids www.RecruitingforGood.com