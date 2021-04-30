Just In Recruiting for Good Launches Fine Dining Reward to Help Fund Girls Gig
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created meaningful creative gig for girls in LA; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with fine dining gift card.
Recruiting for Good created Beauty Foodie News, a meaningful creative gig for sweet talented girls to write lovely dining stories and reviews of local restaurants. Girls on the gig, also get to choose their own sweet nicknames.
Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly 'Mom and Me Lunch' to create fun fulfilling experiences; and discover Best Dining In Your Community Together (We already have a mom and me team discovering Culver City dining).
The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to executives hiring professional staff with a $1500 dining gift card.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Girls on our gigs will be mentored by Parrish Walsh (Co-Creator of We Use Our Voice for Good) and will also receive a real life work experience."
About
Beauty Foodie News is a meaningful creative gig for sweet talented girls to write lovely dining stories of local restaurants and reviews, Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly 'Mom and Me Lunch' to create fun fulfilling experiences; and discover Best Dining in Your Community Together www.BeautyFoodieNews.com. Parrish Walsh mentors the girls. When girls do a great job, they get hired for another gig just like in the real world. (Created by Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder)
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched a fun gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat, www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com. Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes. In 2021, we continued the Sweet Foodie Gig for Kids tradition by creating The Sweetest Gig. Kids reviewed LA’s best chocolate to earn Mom a Box of Chocolate for Mother’s Day, www.TheSweetestGig.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund meaningful gigs for girls. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love Helping Support Girls + Enjoy Fine Dining Reward? Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Simply introduce a company executive hiring professional staff. Once Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee and earns a finder's fee, they reward a $1500 Fine Dining Gift Card. To learn more visit www.RewardingDining.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Celebrating writing through jewelry design and mentoring girls are both passions of mine. Working with the girls to offer them the opportunity to write and design in a real world setting is an unbelievable opportunity. Through the programs sponsored by Recruiting for Good, I am able to help girls' dreams come true." www.FictionJewelry.com
