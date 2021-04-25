Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Additional Arrests Made in a Carjacking and Robbery Offense: 3900 Block of Clay Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce additional arrests have been made in a Carjacking and Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the 3900 block of Clay Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:46 pm, the victim was seated in the rear of the vehicle, which was parked at the listed location. The suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s money. The victim complied. The suspects forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Previously, on Friday, April 16, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Robbery. Additionally, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Robbery.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking. Additionally, another 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Robbery.

