Bidding Set to Close on WVA and VA Residential and Acreage Real Estate Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
They will make wonderful primary residences or investment properties. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of a 2 bedroom/2 bath mobile home in Ft. Ashby, WV; a 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 2± acres and 18.5± acres in Shipman, VA (Nelson County); and a 2 bedroom/2 bath home near downtown Fredericksburg, VA, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell these four properties, said Nicholls. “They will make wonderful primary residences or investment properties. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs!!”
Auction dates and times, locations, addresses and property highlights follow below.
Online Only Bidding. Bidding begins closing on Tuesday, April 27 at 4:00 PM
146 Sandy Lane, Fort Ashby, WV 26719
2 BR/2 BA Mobile Home on Permanent Foundation in Mineral County, WV
• 2 BR/2 BA mobile home on a permanent foundation on .77± +/- acre lot -- Walk-out basement & 2 car attached garage -- Centrally located between Romney, WV, Keyser, WV & Cumberland, MD and only 20 minutes to I-68
• Contact Josh Puffenbarger (540-421-5007) for more information.
Wednesday, April 28 – 3:00 pm – 590 Farrar Bridge Lane, Shipman, VA 22971
3 BR/3 BA Brick Home on 2± Acres in Nelson County, VA
• 3 BR/3 BA brick ranch style home w/walk-out basement on 2± acres -- 1 bay detached garage/work shop -- Basement has kitchen & full bath ideal for multi-generational living -- Easy drive to Wintergreen Resort, wineries/breweries/distilleries, Charlottesville & Lynchburg!!
• Contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) for more information.
Wednesday, April 28 – 3:00 pm – 590 Farrar Bridge Lane, Shipman, VA 22971
18.5± Wooded Acres in Nelson County, VA
• 18.5± wooded acres -- 2 areas of road frontage totaling 540'± & 675'± -- Easy drive to Wintergreen Resort, wineries/breweries/distilleries, Charlottesville & Lynchburg!!
• Contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) for more information.
Friday, April 30 – 11:00 am – 18 Naomi Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405
2 BR/2 BA Home w/Basement Apartment near Historic Fredericksburg, VA
• 2 BR/2 BA log home w/basement apartment on .26± acre lot in Stafford County, VA -- Basement apartment has private entrance, kitchenette, living room, bedroom & bathroom -- Ample parking -- Short walk to downtown historic Fredericksburg, VA!
• Contact Kelly Strauss (540-226-1279) for more information.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
