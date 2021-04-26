Explore Authors Magazine: Hot New Books You Should Be Reading This Month

Vindicating Shakespeare: A Theater Director’s Study of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears by J.B. Millhollin Blackness Interrupted: Black Psychology Matters by Nicól Osborne, MSW and Tamera Gittens, MHC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore Authors Magazine presents our list of hot new book releases to read this spring and summer. The following books are available in paperback and eBook formats at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere. Check out our list of fiction, non-fiction, and children's books.

The Redcap: A Sam McKay Novel is on sale now. This taut edge-of-your-seat crime thriller by K.M. Hardy will keep your eyes glued to every page. A brilliant follow-up up to the first book in the Sam McKay series, SCOTS HONOR. Buy today... Picaty Press, ISBN: 978-1736734605

Was Shakespeare an anti-Semite? This age-old question has haunted the author for centuries. Author Stephen Byk offers this critical analysis of the world's most famous playwright's work in Vindicating Shakespeare: A Theater Director’s Study of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. On sale now. LS&G Publishing ISBN: 978-0578871363

Lutka wants to become an opera singer. But what does a person do when his country is invaded by another country, the government is overthrown and plagued by famine and in turmoil surrounding the Russian Revolution? Action and suspense fuels this captivating novel, The Opera Singer by Paul Larson, coming soon to Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere May 1st, 2021. ISBN: 978-1736895108

An absolutely must read! Blackness Interrupted: Black Psychology Matters by Nicól Osborne, MSW and Tamera Gittens, MHC, explores the subject of Black psychology as a field or branch of psychology that adequately addresses and explores psychology beyond the Eurocentric perspective of psychology as it relates to the Black experience. A captivating and persuasive analysis of racial bias in educational psychology by Osborne and Gittens. ORDER TODAY via Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere. The Negative Space Publishing, ISBN: 978-0-578-88705-0

You will have a number of books to choose from by this amazing author, J.B. Millhollin, including his most recent crime thriller, the fourth in his saga, To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears, bringing his breathtaking and methodical storytelling about the 140 year family feud between the Masters and the Jenkins families to a close, amid a murder trial that brings the families together for a united cause. Read the entire series, and other novels by J.B. Millhollin via the links below. Fans of legal crime dramas will love this author. Grey Place Books, ISBN: 978-1-7358745-5-5

Dan Valenti's heart-pounding novel and romantic thriller , A Kiss Worth Waiting for... is on sale now! We highly recommend this decades-spanning romantic journey in the author's debut novel, and sure to be classic. BUY TODAY via fine retailers everywhere. Collar City Publishing, ISBN: 978-1-7370674-0-5

Suzanne Locasio's much awaited debut novel, Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island is coming soon, MAY 1, 2021 and will be available via fine retailers everywhere. Locasio's action thriller set during the French Revolution, involves royal intrigue, danger, and a daring escape to Mackinac Island. Look for this book via Amazon, B&N and fine retailers everywhere May 1, 2021. B. Nelson Press, ISBN: 978-1-7370015-0-8

Robert H. Alexander's inspirational Christian-centered book, Faith's Missing Link: JOY is coming soon. This inspirational book informs and uplifts, look for it on Amazon and fine retailers everywhere on May 1, 2021 - IndyPub: 978-1-0879-4528-6

Out of the Mists: A Compendium of Bizarre Short Stories by John Knight is on sale now! Readers will enjoy Knight's intriguing and often chilling stories. Curl up with this book and enjoy! Available now via Amazon, B&N and fine retailers everywhere! IndyPub: 979-8591007393

Jim Morgan’s Me and Eli, creepy and chilling tale is mysterious, suspenseful, and enthralling with a twist. We highly recommend this intriguing young adult novel! 978-0578866246

Patrick Holliday’s intimate portrait of nature is a beautiful collection of literary stories that can be enjoyed by adults and youth alike. We heartily recommends this charming book. Snow Eagle, ISBN : 978-0-578-82676-9

Too often we find ourselves not realizing we are in a nightmare until it is far too late, according to Taylor Routley in her memoir, Wrong Kind of Love, about her marriage and everything that went wrong. An informative and empowering read and an inspirational voice for other partners screaming to be free.. BUY TODAY. Mending Hearts, 978-0578822181

CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

The Lighthouse by Becky Enright tells a charming and educational story about what lighthouses do and why they are important. Children will enjoy the whimsical illustrations and storytelling. C&B Books, ISBN: 978-1736908709

Me and Toby by Jo Robinson is a heartwarming children’s book about hope and finding a new home when a chair at a furniture store is taken in by a new family. Adorable anthropomorphic tale! Buy today via fine retailers everywhere... Library of Twink Publishing, ISBN: 978-0578862347