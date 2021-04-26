Data Axle Brings Rich SMB Data and Insights to the Openprise RevOps Performance Platform
Partnership provides B2B marketers access to comprehensive SMB data via the Openprise Data Marketplace to enrich first-party data, boost campaign performance
We’re thrilled to be a part of this focused approach to bring Openprise users the rich proposition today’s data-driven marketers require to be successful.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data and real-time intelligence solutions, announced today a partnership with Openprise to provide additional business data coverage for the Openprise RevOps Performance Platform™. The new integration, delivered via the Openprise Data Marketplace, provides a best-in-class source of small and midsize business data to Openprise customers.
— Bob Toth, SVP and GM, Licensing for Data Axle
Openprise helps B2B companies simplify their martech stacks and automate critical business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring, attribution, building centralized customer profiles, and hundreds more.
By integrating Data Axle’s comprehensive business data, Openprise and its customers will now have complete access to Data Axle’s US business database via both Data Axle’s Search, Scan, and Match APIs and the Openprise Data Marketplace. The Data Marketplace delivers instant access to leading B2B and B2C data providers, enabling Openprise customers to incorporate the data they need to manage go-to-market initiatives.
“Openprise customers can now take advantage of the additional data coverage the partnership with Data Axle introduces to our platform,” said Allen Pogorzelski, Vice President of Marketing at Openprise. “Data Axle’s business data offering boasts unmatched depth, accuracy, and coverage, making it an invaluable addition to the Openprise Data Marketplace.”
Openprise customers can use Data Axle’s deep and precise business data to enhance their first-party data with firmographic elements and create a more comprehensive view of their existing data files. This integration also enables real-time querying, analysis, and aggregation—all of which help to identify impactful market opportunities.
“We’re excited to partner with Openprise to deliver a top-tier source of business insights for their B2B marketers,” said Data Axle’s Bob Toth, SVP and GM, Licensing. “Data Axle’s business coverage, spanning major corporations, local mom and pop shops, home offices and even contractors, will enable Openprise to support their clients’ business growth objectives much more broadly. We’re thrilled to be a part of this focused approach to bring Openprise users the rich proposition today’s data-driven marketers require to be successful.”
To learn more about Data Axle’s business data, visit https://www.data-axle.com/our-data/business-data/
About Openprise
The Openprise RevOps Performance Platform improves company performance by orchestrating data, processes, and interactions to improve the performance of every go-to-market initiative. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that can help to simplify even the most complex RevTech stack. To learn more, visit https://www.openprisetech.com/.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, as well as enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn