The 5 Best Hip Hop Bars & Clubs In Boston, Massachusetts According To B.T. The Artist
Boston maybe known for having some of the best universities in the world, but it is also a place to have fun. There are some incredible bars and clubs in Boston, but we wanted to know the best hip hop bars and clubs in Boston.
To help us find the best ten hip hop bars in Boston, we have enlisted the help of hip-hop star B.T. The Artist. The Bostin based artist who has just released his new single ‘Different’ has taken us around Boston, Massachusetts and showed us the best hip=hop bars and clubs.
So, if you want to dance the night away to hip-hop music, and maybe bump into B.T. The Artist, then have a look at ten best hip hop bars and clubs in Boston.
1. Good Life
The Good Life, which is located at 28 Kingston St, Boston, MA 02111, United States is known for playing some of the best hip hop and underground tunes. If you are looking to start your night with a bang, then Good Life is to place to be.
The Boston hip hop club has local DJs and underground bands
2. Venu Nightclub
Number two on the list of the best hip hop clubs in Boston according to B.T. The Artist, is Venu Nightclub. Located at 100 Warrenton St, Boston, MA 02116, United States, Venu Nightclub has a huge reputation as the place to be to listen to some of the best hip hop music in Boston.
Recognized as one of the best Boston nightclubs, its no wonder why people come far and wide to dance the night away. It specialized in hip-hop and also Latin music.
3. Storyville
Storyville is located at 90 Exeter St, Boston, MA 02116, United States. It is one of the oldest bars in Boston and first opened in 1950. It started out as a jazz club but now plays some incredible hip hop music.
4. Guilt
B.T. The Artist loves Guilt, which is located at 79 Warrenton St, Boston, MA 02116, United States. If you have visited Boston and never been to Guilt, then you are really missing out. It is a chic nightclub located in the heart of Boston’s Theatre District.
It plays some great hip hop music and attracts people from all over. Not only does it serve some great drinks, but it is also decked out in old Hollywood glamour. So, if you love hip hop, then check out Guilt. And if you spot B.T. The Artist buzzing on the dance floor, then go and say hello and ask him about his new single Different.
5. Lucky's Lounge
Lucky’s Lounge is a firm favorite with hip hop lovers. It is located 355 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, United States. It is a hidden gem when it comes to hip hop music, but it is well worth a visit.
As playing some great hip hop music, it also holds live music, which is guaranteed to get you buzzing all night.
For more information on B.T. The Artist, please visit his official website. To view the music video for “Different”, please watch it on the hip-hop artist’s official YouTube page.
About B.T. The Artist
In 2019, B.T. The Artist released the Better Days EP. He donated 50% of the proceeds made from the EP to The BASE. The BASE is a non-profit organization that uses baseball to change the lives of urban youth through playing the game. Toney’s work with The BASE shows just how important community is to him as it is the community that helped him develop into the person he is today.
Since the release of Better Days, B.T. The Artist has released further material which can be listened to on Spotify. “Different” is currently the rising hip-hop star’s most streamed track. If he continues to produce gems with catchy rhymes along the same lines of “Different”, then more fans of hip-hop are bound to discover B.T. The Artist.
B.T. The Artist wedding generated more than one million hits, showing how popular he is, and how he has managed to grab his fans attention.
