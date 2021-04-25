Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks - Retail theft/Motor vehicle complaint

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501266

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                             

STATION: Derby Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Afternoon of 4/24/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Village

VIOLATION:

1) Retail theft (Criminal)

2) Unlawful Mischief (Criminal)

3) No License (Civil)

4) No Insurance (Civil)

5) Defective Equipment (Civil)

6) Passenger Possess Open Container (Civil)

 

ACCUSED: Christian Haines                                            

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks began receiving several calls regarding a red Chevrolet sedan driving around the village of Barton and its occupants engaging in disorderly behavior in the area of Main St, as well as suspicious behavior in the area of local businesses.  As Troopers responded to the area, another call was received that one of the occupants of this vehicle had stolen items from the EM Brown hardware store.  Initial investigation revealed Christian Haines had stolen beef jerky, and also had damaged the packaging of several metal cutting reciprocating saw blades which were recovered.

 

Haines and a passenger were shortly thereafter encountered by a Trooper on Barton-Orleans Road and stopped.  Due to several safety violations, Haines being unlicensed, and as a result of observations within the vehicle, the vehicle was towed from the scene and also seized pursuant to the criminal investigation.  Haines was issued a criminal citation for the above offenses and several tickets were addressed to him and the passenger.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21       

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Derby Barracks - Retail theft/Motor vehicle complaint

