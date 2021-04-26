Blu-Mol Xtreme QuickCore Hole Saw System Named a Bronze Winner of the 2021 Edison Awards
Disston Tools wins award for their new hole saw technology that simplifies core ejection, recognized by the Edison Awards for excellence in product innovation.CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disston Tools announced today that their Blu-Mol Xtreme QuickCore Hole Saw System won a Bronze Edison Award. Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.
Designed by a contractor, the Blu-Mol Xtreme QuickCore Hole Saw System eliminates the number one operator issue with hole saws: troublesome core ejection. Patented QuickCore technology allows users to easily engage the quick release sleeve, exposing the unique open- back design, to remove the plug immediately using no added tools.
The Blu-Mol Xtreme QuickCore Hole Saw System was chosen as the 2021 Bronze award winner by panel of judges comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics.
“On behalf of our Disston team and our partners at Hole Dynamics we are truly humbled and honored to be awarded the prestigious Edison Award recognizing our patented QuickCore Hole Saw System as one of the most innovative products in the world for 2021,” said Jeff Weber, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Disston Tools.
“We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year’s entries,” said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. “Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level.”
For media inquiries and more information on the Blu-Mol Xtreme QuickCore Hole Saw System, visit https://disstontools.com/quickcore/.
About Disston Tools
With a rich history spanning over 175 years, Disston Tools is a global manufacturer of hole saws, bandsaw blades, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, drill bits, and other hand and power tool related accessories for the DIY, contractor and industrial markets. Disston manufacturing and distribution capabilities combine with its history and tradition as a brand leader in the tool category, providing customers with the optimum blend of value, performance and integrity. To learn more about Disston Tools, visit https://disstontools.com/.
Edison Awards
Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.
