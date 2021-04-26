Leading Telehealth Firm, Help Your Diabetes, Engages NMS Consulting as Strategic Advisor for Sales Growth & Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD), a leading telehealth firm with the world’s only patented Type 2 Diabetes reversal program, announced today that it selected global management consulting firm, NMS Consulting, Inc., as its strategic advisor for a comprehensive sales growth and market expansion program project. The initial scope of services includes business transformation, market expansion, capital markets outreach and corporate strategy aimed at driving sales growth.
HYD provides a clinically proven program and is the only patented system for reversing Type 2 Diabetes in the world. The program is a drug free, all-natural system that has helped over 7,000 patients. Statistical analysis of HYD’s patented program shows better results than all leading competitors. HYD is led by Dr. J. Murray Hockings, who has given over 400 Type 2 Diabetes reversal seminars in 6 countries over the past 12 years. In addition, Dr. Hockings is a published author of three wellness books, including Type 2 Diabetes and heart disease. Dr. Hockings has seen over 30,000 patients in his 30-year career and is an internationally recognized expert in natural wellness.
The HYD digital platform enables patient users to digitally input their blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and food log, in addition to easy access to meal plans, recipes, training videos and constant contact with HYD support staff.
The Digital Health (including Telehealth) industry has experienced massive growth and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2021 to 2028. Companies in the industry are receiving great interest from investors. In March of this year, Clarify Health raised $115 million, Unite Us raised $150 million, Strive Health raised $140 million, and Insitro raised $400 million. Earlier this month, Virta Health announced they received $133 million of equity financing at a valuation of $2 billion, with total capital raised to date of 364 million. With a Total Addressable Market (TAM) for Type 2 Diabetes of 114 million people in the U.S. and 463 million worldwide, and with the expected growth in telehealth, HYD has a tremendous growth opportunity in the coming years.
Dr. J Murray Hockings, CEO of HYD said “My Aunt Lily died of diabetes complications at the age of 34, so I know how devastating this disease is and how it creates unnecessary grief and pain for families. We’ve worked very hard the past 12 years proving that we can predictably reverse Type 2 Diabetes all over the world and we were excited to receive our Patent last September. We also just received the results from a peer reviewed study, which further proves our program is superior to anything on the market. When you factor in our Patent and the peer reviewed study, as well as our guarantee of results, HYD is positioned to scale as we continue to be the leaders in reversing this horrible disease.”
Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy of NMS said, “We are very excited to be working with HYD. COVID-19 was a catalyst that triggered very quick adoption of digital health and remote services, and there is tremendous interest and growth currently in the Digital Health industry. We believe what Dr. Hockings and his team have created is a groundbreaking, safe and effective way to reverse Type 2 Diabetes. We look forward to helping them grow their patient base globally and help people all over the world.”
About Help Your Diabetes
Help Your Diabetes (HYD) is the world’s leader at reversing Type 2 Diabetes. HYD has the only Patented System in the world for reversing Type 2 Diabetes, a peer reviewed study proving it’s effectiveness and a guarantee of results. HYD has been reversing Type 2 Diabetes around the world for 12 years and their founder, Dr. J. Murray Hockings, is a published author and is known as the World’s #1 Diabetes Reversal Doctor. For more information, please visit www.HelpYourDiabetes.com
About NMS Consulting
NMS Consulting, Inc. is a global management consulting firm providing strategic counsel to private and public organizations and the individuals who lead them. The firm operates through four business segments; Management Consulting, Corporate Advisory, Strategic Communications, and Tax Advisory. The Management Consulting group engages with clients to provide such services as Change Management, Turnaround and Restructuring, Transformation, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Post-Merger Integration. The Corporate Advisory group engages with clients to provide services, which include Corporate Governance, Strategy, Marketing and Sales, Risk Management, Technology Advisory, and Structured and Specialty Finance. The Strategic Communications group advises clients on Branding and Communications, Digital Media, and Capital Markets campaigns. The Tax Advisory group engages with clients to provide counsel on General Tax, M&A Tax, State, Local, and Property Tax advisory. For more information, please visit, www.nmsconsulting.com.
Dr. J. Murray Hockings, CEO/Founder
