April 25, 2021

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS MEETINGS MONDAY, APRIL 26 AND TUESDAY, APRIL 27

BALTIMORE, MD (April 25, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host meetings on Monday, April 26, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, April 27th beginning at 9 a.m. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the meetings in real time via livestream.

The Monday, April 26th meeting will be virtual, and consist of oral arguments. The agenda and livestream are available at http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-04-26.aspx. The livestream also is available via YouTube.

The Tuesday, April 27th meeting will be hybrid, feature public comment, and discussions on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, Prekindergarten Programs, Waiver and Flexibility Requests, the 2021 Legislative Session, the Task Force on Achieving Academic Equity for Black Boys Final Report, and an overview of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, among other topics. Tuesday’s agenda and livestream are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-04-27.aspx.

There will be no public access to the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for virtual participation located at the link: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdfMembers of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment using the Cisco application WebEx to speak live during the usual three-minute time allotments offered for public comment. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens one week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 26th. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified and provided information to dial into the meeting along with guidelines for participating. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

