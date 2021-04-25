Westminster Barracks / Fatal Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B1201579
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/25/2021 at approximately 0304 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Putney
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Road South
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: cool, clear, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, free of obstructions
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? unknown
INJURIES: non-life threatening
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxton's River, VT
PASSENGER: Juvenile, name being withheld pending next of kin notifications
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? unknown
INJURIES: Fatal
CITY, STATE OR RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: AA4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damages, totaled
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 04/25/2021 at approximately 0304 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch
received a report of a one car motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Putney Fire
Department, Rescue Inc., and State Police responded to the scene. The passenger
was extricated from the vehicle and immediately transported to Brattleboro
Memorial Hospital while receiving life saving measures, however, was pronounced
deceased shortly after arrival. The operator was also transported to
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was
subsequently processed for suspicion of driving under the influence. The
operator will appear in Windham County Family Court later this week on the
charges of Grossly Negligent Operation with Death Resulting and DUI with Fatality
Resulting. The vehicle was recovered by J&M Auto. Anyone with information or
who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham County Family Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2021 at 1300 hours
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05346
(802)722-4600