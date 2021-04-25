Westminster Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B1201579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2021 at approximately 0304 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Putney

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Road South

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: cool, clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, free of obstructions

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? unknown

INJURIES: non-life threatening

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxton's River, VT

PASSENGER: Juvenile, name being withheld pending next of kin notifications

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? unknown

INJURIES: Fatal

CITY, STATE OR RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: AA4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damages, totaled

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 04/25/2021 at approximately 0304 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch

received a report of a one car motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Putney Fire

Department, Rescue Inc., and State Police responded to the scene. The passenger

was extricated from the vehicle and immediately transported to Brattleboro

Memorial Hospital while receiving life saving measures, however, was pronounced

deceased shortly after arrival. The operator was also transported to

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was

subsequently processed for suspicion of driving under the influence. The

operator will appear in Windham County Family Court later this week on the

charges of Grossly Negligent Operation with Death Resulting and DUI with Fatality

Resulting. The vehicle was recovered by J&M Auto. Anyone with information or

who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham County Family Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2021 at 1300 hours