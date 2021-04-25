Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Alcohol + multiple other
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 25, 2021 / 0117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington
VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol, Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, Eluding Police
ACCUSED: Ethan Olson
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route
7A in Arlington. At this time a white GMC truck was observed spinning its tires
causing a lot of smoke and noise. Blue emergency lights and sirens were
immediately activated and the truck took off at a high rate of speed traveling
at 85 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The truck then had a mechanical error causing
it to stop after approximately one and a half miles. After making contact with
the operator, Ethan Olson, signs of alcohol impairment were observed.
Ethan was taken into custody for the aforementioned charges and issued a
Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
on May 17, 2021 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 17, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421