Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Alcohol + multiple other

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: April 25, 2021 / 0117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington

VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol, Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, Eluding Police

ACCUSED: Ethan Olson

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route

7A in Arlington. At this time a white GMC truck was observed spinning its tires

causing a lot of smoke and noise. Blue emergency lights and sirens were

immediately activated and the truck took off at a high rate of speed traveling

at 85 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The truck then had a mechanical error causing

it to stop after approximately one and a half miles. After making contact with

the operator, Ethan Olson, signs of alcohol impairment were observed.

Ethan was taken into custody for the aforementioned charges and issued a

Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

on May 17, 2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 17, 2021 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421