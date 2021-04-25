St. Johnsbury / DUI # 2
CASE#: 21A401787
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/24/21 at 2209 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Burke Road, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Angela Eaton
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/24/21 at approximately 2209 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury patrolled East Burke Road in the town of Lyndon, Vermont and observed a moving violation on a vehicle. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle and saw several signs of impairment when speaking to the operator. The operator was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and later charged for DUI #2.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
