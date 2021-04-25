Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / DUI # 2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401787

TROOPER: Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/24/21 at 2209 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Burke Road, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Angela Eaton                                             

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/24/21 at approximately 2209 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury patrolled East Burke Road in the town of Lyndon, Vermont and observed a moving violation on a vehicle. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle and saw several signs of impairment when speaking to the operator. The operator was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and later charged for DUI #2.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

