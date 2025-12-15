I 89 NB and SB from Richmond to Bolton



News Release – Highway Notification

I 89 NB and SB are currently down to one lane for multiple crashes and slide off due to icy road conditions .

This incident is expected to last for at least an hour. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Regards VSP Williston





