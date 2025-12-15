Submit Release
Re: I 89 NB and SB from Richmond to Bolton

The interstate is now open to 2 lanes of travel.  

Thank you for your patience 


Regards 

VSP Williston 

News Release – Highway Notification
I 89 NB and SB are currently down to one  lane for multiple crashes and slide off due to icy road conditions .  
This incident is expected to last for at least an hour.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


Regards 

VSP Williston 



