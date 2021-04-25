DERBYBarracks/ DUI-CRASH
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501257
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:04/23/2021 @ 2256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: ALDERBROOK RD, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Robert Deaette
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/23/2021 at approximately 2256 hours, Vermont State
Troopers were notified about a vehicle that slide off the roadway on ALDERBROOK RD in the Town of Coventry, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Robert Deaette, 50, of Jay. While investigating the incident, Deaette showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. Deaette’s Vehicle was towed from the scene by Ray’s Auto.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE