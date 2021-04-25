DERBYBarracks/ DUI-CRASH

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:04/23/2021 @ 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: ALDERBROOK RD, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Robert Deaette

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/23/2021 at approximately 2256 hours, Vermont State

Troopers were notified about a vehicle that slide off the roadway on ALDERBROOK RD in the Town of Coventry, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Robert Deaette, 50, of Jay. While investigating the incident, Deaette showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. Deaette’s Vehicle was towed from the scene by Ray’s Auto.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE