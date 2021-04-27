Port Stephens Set To Host a Weekend of Off-Road Action in 2021 With a MASSIVE One Day Opening Special

Trail Runners crossing Fingal Head Ocean Swim, Mountain Bike, Trail Run; TreX Cross Triathlon Triathlete crossing rocks at Fingal Bay

PORT STEPHENS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spectacular coastlines, beaches and national parks of Port Stephens are set to play host to a weekend of off-road action with triathletes and trail runners set to return to the region on 18th and 19th September.

Athletes will be gearing up for the first round of the national TreX Cross Triathlon Series where they will take on the challenge of a swim, mountain bike and trail run in a race to the finish line on the iconic Fingal Bay Beach. This will also be a qualification round for Australian athletes looking to qualify for the National Team to represent Australia at the World Championships to be hosted in Townsville in August 2022.

The TreX Cross Triathlon series has long been at the forefront of this unique form of triathlon in Australia which takes the traditional format of the sport and mixes it with a huge helping of heart, guts, dirt and mud. The challenge is as much with mother nature as it is against other athletes.

TreX Port Stephens contenders will tackle a challenging 1,000m swim in beautiful Fingal Bay, followed by 25kms of heart pumping XC (Cross Country) mountain biking in Tomaree National Park, and then finishing off with an 8km trail run taking in the expansive coastal vistas that Port Stephens is famed for. The event also includes sprint, junior, teaser, dirt kids, duathlon and aquabike courses with something for all ages and abilities.

TreX Port Stephens is coupled with round one of Trail Run Australia, which takes runners to some of Australia’s most iconic and spectacular destinations throughout Australia. Runners will take on one of three course options including a half marathon, 11.5k and 6k based around the Fingal Bay coastline and Tomaree National Park.

Port Stephens Council Mayor Ryan Palmer is excited to welcome triathletes, trail runners and spectators to the region.

“Our unique landscape, national parks and world class coastline make Port Stephens an ideal location for the Port Stephens MultiSport Festival. After a tough 12 months it’s wonderful to see these events returning to Port Stephens it’s the boost our community and local businesses need and I look forward to welcoming all the competitors here in September.”

The course holds some special experiences for athletes as In2Adventure Event Director Robyn Lazenby told us,

“Runners will start from spectacular Fingal Bay and then take on a the challenge of diverse terrain and awe-inspiring scenery thoughout the Port Stephens region. From the beauty of Tomaree National Park, to the expansive views from coastal trails and the challenge of Samurai Dunes, this course showcases the very best of this spectacular destination.

Athletes might even see one of the many migrating Humpback or Southern Right Whales, or a friendly school of dolphins along the way.”

Athletes also have the option of taking on the NSW Dirt Master Challenge where they will compete across 2-days with the aim to record the fastest cumulative time for both events to take home the crown of Dirt Master or Dirt Mistress champion.

Based on the NSW Mid north coast, Port Stephens is a 2.5hrs drive from Sydney and offers a winning combination of beaches, national parklands and rugged coastlines.

The location offers the perfect backdrop for off road triathlon and trail running, so whether you’re a group of mates, a club, a family, a weekend warrior or someone who just loves being in the outdoors in spectacular destinations, it’s time to discover your next adventure in Port Stephens.

The Port Stephens MultiSport Festival is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW and Port Stephens Council.

One day Entry Special

TreX Cross Triathlon Port Stephens One Day Special | Tues 4th May | 10am AEST

Trail Run Australia Tomaree One Day Special | Thurs 6th May | 10am AEST

The first 30 athletes to enter TreX on Tuesday 4th May, and 50 athletes to enter Trail Run Australia Port Stephens on Thursday 6th May will save a massive 50% off the standard entry price.

One Day Entry Special - Important Information

- Be Quick! The one-day specials sold out within the first 15mins last year and numbers are limited.

- Entry Opening & Closure: Special one day entries will open at *10am AEST and will remain open until 11:59pm on the opening day OR when all one day special entries have been sold. When the entries are sold the entry price will revert to the Early Bird special.

- Other Time Zones Outside AEST: Those who live in a state outside of Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), please adjust the opening time for your time zone.

About TreX Cross Triathlon

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For fourteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series welcomes participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX Cross Triathlon: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/all-events/

About Trail Run Australia

Trail Run Australia takes runners to some of the most iconic and stunning destinations in this spectacular land down under. It challenges participants to get off road and take on a challenge against mother nature in some of the most demanding and diverse terrain that the country has to offer.

From stunning beaches, to historic goldfields, remote rocky outcrops and rich rainforests, all the way to the iconic Snowy Mountains. Trail Run Australia inspires runners to tread the path less travelled in this wild and beautiful land.

All festivals include a:

- Half Marathon;

- 10-12km;

- 5-6km;

The series finale also includes a 50km Ultra in Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains.

For more information visit Trail Run Australia: https://www.trailrunaustralia.com.au/all-events/

