Vibe Announces Official Premier of Collaborative Cannabis Strain between Jaleel “Steve Urkel” White and 710 Labs

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis enterprise, announces the official premier of new cannabis products from Jaleel White (famous for his role as “Steve Urkel” in the hit show Family Matters) and renowned cannabis company, 710 Labs.

Today, Saturday, April 24, 2021, Vibe by California will host Jaleel White on-site at their Sacramento “Alpine” location to inaugurate the official launch of the “Its Purpl” cannabis products. Derived from highly sought-after cannabis strains, the products produced by 710 Labs have already garnered interest with cannabis connoisseurs in California.

The line-up of products consists of eights, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges of Purple Urkle, a cross of “The White” and “Urkle” (called Stefan), and Zkittles and Mendo Purps. The products are produced by nationally recognized cannabis company, 710 labs, which boasts numerous awards for cannabis cultivation throughout the United States.

The product launch represents Vibe’s efforts to continue providing the highest quality cannabis products to consumers while developing partnerships with the industry's top producers.

Consumers can meet Jaleel White this afternoon at Vibe by California’s Sacramento location at 8112 Alpine Ave until 6:00 pm today and will have the opportunity to purchase some of 710 labs products.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com.

