COVID-19 Daily Update 4-24-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of April 24, 2021, there have been 2,665,620 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,068 total cases and 2,817 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 45-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 66-year old male from Marion County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and send them our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (1,366), Berkeley (11,849), Boone (1,922), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,135), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,324), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,247), Greenbrier (2,680), Hampshire (1,739), Hancock (2,731), Hardy (1,458), Harrison (5,488), Jackson (1,945), Jefferson (4,430), Kanawha (14,339), Lewis (1,145), Lincoln (1,422), Logan (2,991), Marion (4,233), Marshall (3,317), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,519), Mercer (4,616), Mineral (2,794), Mingo (2,451), Monongalia (9,015), Monroe (1,090), Morgan (1,101), Nicholas (1,541), Ohio (4,085), Pendleton (694), Pleasants (846), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,830), Putnam (4,877), Raleigh (6,368), Randolph (2,505), Ritchie (670), Roane (590), Summers (774), Taylor (1,205), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,831), Wayne (2,849), Webster (458), Wetzel (1,244), Wirt (384), Wood (7,620), Wyoming (1,947).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Logan County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, and Putnam counties, and Sunday in Greenbrier County.

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

April 25

Greenbrier County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Dorie Miller Park, 396 Feamster Road, Lewisburg, WV