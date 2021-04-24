Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B301072
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 4-24-21/ 0442 hours
STREET: South Stream Road
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stream Way
WEATHER: Clean
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Carter Parker
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the early morning of 4-24-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a one vehicle roll over on South Stream Road in the town of Pownal, VT. Troopers spoke with the operator who was identified as Parker (20). While investigating the crash it was determined the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the west shoulder of the roadway first colliding with a mailbox and ultimately struck a tree and the vehicle rolled over.
While speaking with Parker, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Subsequently, Parker was taken into custody and processed for DUI #1. Parker was released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on May 24, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1. Parker was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members from the Bennington Police Department, Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Valley Fire Department and Pownal Rescue Squad.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6016372 T23 VSA 1216(a)(1)
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Seth Loomis
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
PH: (802) 442-5421
FX: (802) 442- 3263
Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov