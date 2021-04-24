Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B301072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 4-24-21/ 0442 hours

STREET: South Stream Road

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stream Way

WEATHER: Clean

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Carter Parker

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the early morning of 4-24-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a one vehicle roll over on South Stream Road in the town of Pownal, VT. Troopers spoke with the operator who was identified as Parker (20). While investigating the crash it was determined the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the west shoulder of the roadway first colliding with a mailbox and ultimately struck a tree and the vehicle rolled over.

While speaking with Parker, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Subsequently, Parker was taken into custody and processed for DUI #1. Parker was released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on May 24, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1. Parker was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members from the Bennington Police Department, Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Valley Fire Department and Pownal Rescue Squad.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6016372 T23 VSA 1216(a)(1)

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Seth Loomis

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

PH: (802) 442-5421

FX: (802) 442- 3263

Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov