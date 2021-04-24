St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI #2, VCOR X2, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2021 at approximately 0037 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation. The operator displayed signs of impairment. Through further investigation, it was revealed that the operator also had a criminally suspended license and active conditions that he was in violation of. Tanguay was arrested for the above violations, processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.