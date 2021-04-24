St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI #2, VCOR X2, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/24/2021 at approximately 0037 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release x2
ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation. The operator displayed signs of impairment. Through further investigation, it was revealed that the operator also had a criminally suspended license and active conditions that he was in violation of. Tanguay was arrested for the above violations, processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.