Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,709 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI #2, VCOR X2, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2021 at approximately 0037 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

 

ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation. The operator displayed signs of impairment. Through further investigation, it was revealed that the operator also had a criminally suspended license and active conditions that he was in violation of. Tanguay was arrested for the above violations, processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, and released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI #2, VCOR X2, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.